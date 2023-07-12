Opinion | Why pickleball is the fastest-growing sport for young people

CW / Natalie Teat The Rec Center tennis court facility

Pickleball is a sport that has been around since the 1960s, but it is just starting to gain popularity, especially with high school and college students.

Contrary to popular belief, pickleball isn’t just a sport for older people. It’s built to be enjoyed by younger generations, with interest from college students growing exponentially as courts are popping up on college campuses across the country.

Pickleball is commonly described as a cross between tennis, pingpong and badminton. It’s generally played outdoors on a hard court similar to a tennis court, though it can be played indoors.

Each side is separated by a net in the middle, surrounded by an area called the “kitchen,” a non-volley zone marked off by a line on each side of the court. Each player holds a paddle, and the ball that is used is a plastic ball with holes that resembles a Wiffle ball. The game can be played in singles or doubles.

The game has become increasingly popular across the country for a handful of reasons.

First, it’s easy to learn and great for anyone of any age to play. The rules and design of the game make it great for anyone to try, whether you have a background playing tennis or a similar sport or no athletic background at all.

Second, the social aspect of the game makes it perfect for playing with friends as well as meeting new people. Because the game is usually played in a doubles format, it’s important to have good communication and collaborate alongside your teammate. Pickleball tournaments are also becoming more common, which allows many people to enjoy the game together while being competitive.

Third, playing pickleball is a great form of exercise, with numerous benefits to both your health and your social life. Pickleball players can burn approximately 500 to 700 calories per hour, which is comparable to basketball or kickboxing. Frequent players will also see significant improvements in their cholesterol levels, blood pressure and maximal oxygen uptake, a measure of cardiovascular fitness, after playing for an hour every other day for six weeks.

It is clear pickleball is extremely beneficial in life on top of being a lot of fun for everybody who plays. The University of Alabama is introducing new pickleball courts at the Student Recreation Center where students can purchase paddles and balls to try the game out for themselves. Many students will have the opportunity to take to the pickleball courts this semester and have a great time enjoying the game with friends and meeting new people.

No one really knows how big this sport will become, but all signs are pointing for it to continue growing at the rate that caused it to quickly become one of the most popular new pastimes for people across the country.

From competitive tournaments to just casual games with friends, pickleball is sure to become something that any UA student will be able to enjoy this year.