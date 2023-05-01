Track+and+field+finishes+regular+season+at+LSU

The University of Alabama track and field team rounded off its regular season with stellar performances at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“We closed out the regular season with some good performances, including multiple top-10 finishes and new PRs,” said head coach Dan Waters. “Overall, we must get better in order to reach our potential for this season.”

The women’s hammer throw set the tone for the day as the Crimson Tide had 3 scorers in the top 8. Junior Samantha Kunza placed fourth, and graduate students Taylor Gorum and Chelsea Igberaese followed in fifth and eighth, respectively.

Gorum and Igberaese had incredible performances in the women’s discus throw later on. Igberaese placed third with a throw of 171-5, right behind Gorum’s second place podium finish which resulted in a PR of 184-2, making her third of all time in school history.

Discus thrower DeMarco Lemons used his final attempt to let the discus fly 166 feet, pushing him into fourth place, with teammate Barry Evans finishing sixth.

The dynamic duo of long jumpers Julian Collins and Quincy Scott put the SEC on watch as Collins placed third with a season-best jump of 24-2 1/4. Scott followed close behind, jumping 23-6 3/4 to take home fourth.

For the women, freshman Caelynn Harris finished sixth with a jump of 19 feet.

Another star-studded jumping performance came from senior Christian Edwards, who took home second place in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 52-10 3/4.

On the track, sophomores Arthur Graham and Jace Jones picked up seventh and eighth place finishes in the men’s 1500-meter, running 3:53.71 and 3:53.87, respectively.

The men’s 4×100 relay team, consisting of Jekovan Rhetta, Antonio Crisco, Clayton Elder, and Quincy Scott, placed sixth with a time of 40.25.

“Heading into the championship season, we have to use these next few days to regroup, recharge and fix our mistakes,” Waters said.

The Crimson Tide will return to LSU on May 11 and12 to compete in the SEC Championships.

“One of the pluses from this weekend is the experience we gained in Baton Rouge, which should aid us when we return in a couple of weeks and open the postseason with the SEC Championships,” Waters said.