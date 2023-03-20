FIRSTS | Episode 4

Are you ready to hear some real talk about the college experience? The Crimson White’s culture desk would like to introduce you to the fourth episode of “Firsts,” presented by culture desk contributors McKenzie Knight and Zara Morgan. These two are taking listeners on a journey through all their “firsts” as college students.

In the fourth episode, Knight and Morgan enter their “evil era,” discussing some of the negative experiences they’ve had as freshmen and diving into the importance of maintaining mental health while in college. They also add a few new celebrities to their ever-growing hate list and do their best to be absolutely evil for this special edition of “Firsts.”

The University of Alabama provides resources for mental health through the counseling center on campus.

Listen to the fourth episode below.