Women’s basketball drops Senior Day game against Ole Miss

While the Jan. 15 game against Ole Miss was one of the best wins of this season for the Alabama women’s basketball team, the Crimson Tide couldn’t complete the season sweep at home on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama (20-9, 9-7 SEC) has dropped three games in a row and will be the No. 6 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Ole Miss has now won two straight after taking mighty South Carolina to overtime, having spoiled the Crimson Tide’s Senior Day in a 57-55 game that came down to the wire.

“Today was hard,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “The most important thing is to understand the body of work, what this team has accomplished — these four [seniors] will leave here as one of the most special groups that has played here, [putting] this program in a position that we haven’t been in in a long time.”

The four athletes recognized on Senior Day were Brittany Davis, Hannah Barber, Megan Abrams and Jada Rice. All four seniors started in the game.

The Crimson Tide had a slow start in the first quarter, but went on a 7-2 run to end the second quarter to go into the half down by one point. Alabama took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Ole Miss (22-7, 11-5 SEC) stormed back, taking the advantage at the 5:19 mark of the quarter.

Alabama didn’t go down without a fight. Two clutch threes in less than one minute by Aaliyah Nye erased a six-point deficit, squaring things at 53. The Crimson Tide evened things again at 55 with a Rice layup, but sent Ole Miss to the free-throw line with three seconds to play. Marquesha Davis, who led all scorers with 26, sank both free throws.

The Crimson Tide had a chance to tie the game up again and play overtime or win it in regulation with a three-pointer. Neither happened. Rice’s final shot didn’t hit the rim. Curry gave her center credit for taking the shot in that moment.

“[She] did an unbelievable job of trying to make a play,” Curry said. “Credit her for trying to make a play.”

Rice said the play came down to time. Alabama had been left without much of it for its final play of the regular season.

“I just knew we had three seconds,” Rice said. “I didn’t think we had any time for anything else, but it’s something we’ve just got to work on.”

Davis and Nye had 11 and 12 points, respectively. As a team, Alabama shot 33% from the field. The Crimson Tide did win the offensive rebounding battle, 12-10, but was outrebounded 39-32 overall. Ole Miss was a perfect 12-12 from the charity stripe and hit 42% of its attempts from the field.

The regular season is now over for the Crimson Tide, and Alabama will compete at the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, beginning on Thursday.

