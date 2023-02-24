Alabama+finds+new+ways+to+win+against+UT+Martin+for+fifth+straight+victory

Alabama’s offense stayed hot, with another dominant showing against The University of Tennessee at Martin in a 10-0 win Wednesday, its fifth straight. Though the lineup continued its torrid start to the season, the Crimson Tide still found a new way to win, this time thanks to an impressive effort by the bullpen.

Jackson Reynolds fired three shutout innings before escaping a third-inning bases loaded jam, but his day was done after that and Brad Bohannon turned to Kade Woods in relief. The redshirt freshman was impressive, twirling three scoreless frames of his own, allowing just one walk with five punchouts. His outing in the second game of a back-to-back was important for Alabama, which used five different pitchers on Tuesday.

“Kade Woods was awesome out of the pen,” Bohannon said. “It’s really exciting to see, he’s been up to 95, 96 [miles per hour] and he’s got a really good breaking ball and he’s somebody I think can really help us when we get into league play if he continues on the path that he’s on.”

The offense, a point of emphasis for Bohannon coming into this year, has totaled a whopping 56 runs in the first five games. It found different ways to score today, with strong winds initially forcing the Crimson Tide to play small ball.

A pair of singles in the fourth inning and some heads-up baserunning from Andrew Pinckney scored the first run, and an error and sacrifice bunt by Caden Rose capped off a three-run fourth inning.

“I thought it was good for us to play in a little different way that’s outside our comfort zone,” Bohannon said.

The bats really got going in the sixth inning, with Alabama coming alive for six runs, including home runs by Mac Guscette and Drew Williamson. This marked three consecutive games with a home run for Williamson, but Guscette is perhaps the bigger story. After just five long balls in 57 games over the last two years with Florida, the junior transfer already has two in his first three appearances in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m just more confident in myself at the plate. Being in my third year in the SEC, I’ve seen it all,” Guscette said. “I think it’s just a confidence thing. I know what I can do and I’m just going out there and having fun.”

Moments before first pitch, Alabama announced that its upcoming weekend series against Pepperdine University would be canceled due to rain. Instead, the Crimson Tide will host High Point University, making it a 12-game homestand to begin the year.

“I think it’s important to go on the road once before league play, but the good thing is we have an older team. All these guys have traveled a lot, they’re not going to be giggling over getting on a plane or being in a hotel like little, silly freshmen do,” Bohannon said.

First pitch on Friday, Feb. 24, is set for 3 p.m. CT on WCC Network.

