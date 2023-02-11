Women’s basketball earns fifth straight road win with victory over Kentucky

The Alabama women’s basketball team has won five conference road games in a row for the first time in program history.

The Crimson Tide (18-6, 7-4 SEC) both staged a comeback and staved one off to defeat the Kentucky Wildcats (10-13, 2-9 SEC) on Thursday night.

The 72-65 win is Alabama’s third in its last four games, and the first against the Wildcats since 2014.

“Our kids really were resilient,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “We had a lot of adversity early in the game, and going into the half we were able to cut into it a little bit. It’s always about your response. Our kids responded in a big way. … It’s a credit to our kids tonight for stepping up and being able to make some adjustments.”

Kentucky led after the first quarter thanks to a Crimson Tide scoring drought lasting more than five minutes. That stretch extended into the second quarter, resulting in a Wildcat lead of 11 points. Alabama launched three unanswered triples in a row to fight the deficit down to just a basket in a little over a minute. The Crimson Tide hit five threes in the second frame, all on consecutive possessions, and went into halftime down a pair.

The second half saw Alabama finally retake the lead as part of a 9-0 run after Kentucky scored the first points. Alabama stretched the advantage to as many as nine and went into the final quarter up by seven. The Crimson Tide lead ventured into double digits during the final 10 minutes, but the Wildcats would not go away. The home team started giving the visitors a taste of their own medicine, connecting from beyond the arc.

The key in the game’s final moments was the charity stripe, and the Crimson Tide hit seven free throws in the last two minutes. This proved to be the exact margin of victory – seven points.

Alabama guard Brittany Davis led the game in scoring, following up a career day on Feb. 5 with Thursday’s 22-point performance that also included 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Nye, Hannah Barber and Karly Weathers also scored in double figures, with each hitting more than one triple.

As a team, Alabama was 13-for-28 from deep.

“We all go through adversity, and I think we fought through it today,” Davis said. “I just kept going, and staying with it. My teammates stepped up big today.”

Curry was complimentary of the group’s versatility.

“To have four in double figures tonight just shows our ability to share the ball,” Curry said. “We’re really proud of the fact that we love to share the ball.”

Guard Megan Abrams made her return to action for the first time since a Jan. 8 injury. She played six minutes and missed her lone attempt from the field. At the time of her injury, she was Alabama’s second-leading scorer, behind Davis.

The Crimson Tide has a home game on deck, a rematch with Auburn. Tipoff for that game is set for 4 p.m. CT on Feb. 12.

