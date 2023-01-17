The+Brandon+Miller+effect+was+on+full+display+against+LSU

On Saturday afternoon, the visiting LSU Tigers men’s basketball team (12-3) faced off against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2) in a sold-out Coleman Coliseum in a mid-season SEC matchup.

It was a one-sided affair, with the Crimson Tide battering LSU 106-66. Freshman star Brandon Miller and the rest of the Crimson Tide showed up ready to play and came up big for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brandon Miller opened the scoring for the Crimson Tide with a 3-pointer and showed to be trigger happy to start the game, shooting 2-for-3 from downtown in the opening three minutes. Early in the game, Miller also picked up three defensive rebounds and one personal foul. Halfway through the first half, Miller led Alabama in points and rebounds. He showed his athleticism early in the half by coming down with a rebound from his own shot along with a nice move to the basket for a layup.

From beyond the arc, Brandon Miller was draining three after three. In just nine minutes on the floor Miller was responsible for 17 points, leading the Crimson Tide offense shooting 6-for-9 from the field. Alabama was extremely efficient from beyond the arc in the first half with an impressive barrage of three-point shooting.

By the end of the first half, Miller had put up 22 points shooting 8-for-11 and 6-for-9 for three, while adding five total rebounds — one offensive rebound and four defensive rebounds. Miller picked up two personal fouls in his 14 minutes on the court during the first half. The first half ended with a score of 59-22, making it a very strong and aggressive first half.

Early in the second half, Alabama was held scoreless for the first two and a half minutes. Miller did not get his name on the scoresheet until he made a nice move to the basket with a layup. He followed that up with a drive to the basket, being fouled, which sent him to the line to shoot two free throws.

With the Crimson Tide up 76 to 36, Miller slowed down as more of his teammates got involved. Miller’s first 3-pointer of the second half came after 12 minutes. With this being his seventh 3-pointer of the game, he tied a career high for most three pointers made in his Alabama career.

With 8:07 remaining in the second half, Miller checked out of the game for the final time. He exited the game with a remarkable performance, putting up 31 points shooting 11-for-16 and 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. Miller also went a perfect two for two from the charity stripe, along with nine rebounds and one assist.

Regarding Miller’s performance, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave the budding freshman his flowers.

“He is fun to be around, he is fun to coach, he’s great around the guys,” Oats said. “Obviously he is a really talented kid, he started with his first three than went on a barrage.”

When asked about his incredible performance, Miller deferred to his teammates.

“I feel like my teammates really pushed me to make shots that I did early,” Miller said. “I think without them I wouldn’t be me.”

When asked about his future in the NBA and how he stays focused during his time at Alabama, the former five-star once again gave credit elsewhere.

“I think my teammates keep me focused here on the mission,” Miller said. “Our mission is to win a national championship.”

Game after game, Brandon Miller proves why he should be a top-5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft as he keeps on putting up impressive numbers. The freshman forward from Antioch, Tennessee, is proving he is one of the best players to ever come through Tuscaloosa and play for the Crimson Tide.

