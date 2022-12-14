Alabama Basketball vs Memphis

David Gray, Photo EditorDecember 14, 2022
SPORTS
No. 4 Alabama set to face Memphis at Coleman Coliseum
Women’s basketball wins fifth straight over Southern Miss
No. 8 Alabama grabs historic victory over No. 1 Houston
Golden Eagle Showdown: Women’s basketball takes on Southern Miss in 2022 road finale
No. 8 Alabama set to face No. 1 Houston in monumental top-10 matchup
The Future of Alabama Volleyball: Micah Gryniewicz
No. 11 Alabama avoids upset, defeats South Dakota State
Women’s basketball overcomes struggles in win over Chattanooga
No. 1 Alabama’s historic season ends at College Cup in loss to No. 1 UCLA
No. 11 Alabama set to take on South Dakota State after impressive trip to Portland