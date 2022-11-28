Special election fills Senate seats in social work, business school

The Student Government Association announced the unofficial Nov. 17 special election results for the Culverhouse College of Business and School of Social Work senate seats that evening as the polls closed at 7 p.m.

The results will be finalized on Nov. 28, three class days after the election, per the SGA Elections Board Manual.

Ragan Hope Wilson won the School of Social Work seat, previously held by Sarah Pierce, with 19 votes. Madison Love received the second most votes with 14, while Abbi Olliff received 4. Only 37 out of 284 students voted in the election.

Wyatt Harnage won the Culverhouse seat with 215 votes, while 20 out of the 22 other candidates received one vote each. The last two candidates received no votes. The seat was formerly held by CJ Pearson, the previous speaker of the Senate. Only 235 out of 9206 business school students voted in the election.

Among the Culverhouse write-in candidates with one vote was “Why do we only have one candidate running? Why is my only option a machine rep?”