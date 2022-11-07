Swimming and diving break records, sweep LSU in Baton Rouge

The Alabama men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday afternoon, in a clean sweep.

It was a record day for the Crimson Tide in the pool, breaking four pool records on the way to the victories.

The No. 6 Alabama women won the opening relay with graduate student Rhyan White and sophomore Avery Wiseman leading the way. In the end, the Crimson Tide won by the score of 182-118 with pool records set by graduate student Kensey McMahon in the 1,000-meter freestyle (9:41.86) and the 500-meter freestyle (4:46.15).

The No. 15 Alabama men also opened the race with record-breaking wins from seniors Matt Menke and Derek Maas, sophomore Bernardo Bondra de Almeida, and freshman Tim Korstanje in the 200-meter medley relay. Along with those records, sophomores Kaique Alves and Charlie Hawke along with Maas and Menke, set pool records in the 400-meter freestyle after clocking at 2:54.02. The Alabama men outscored the Tigers 155-139.

“We had a great showing today on the road against tough SEC competition,” head coach Margo Geer said. “As a staff, we’re pleased with the progress that we’re making as we move closer to our fall invitational later this month. There are still some areas that we need to keep working on and we always want to get our hands on the wall first in the tight races, but overall, it was a good meet and we’re happy to leave Baton Rouge with a pair of wins.”

Up next for the Alabama swimming team is a trip to College Station, Texas, for the Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 16-18. The Crimson Tide divers will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, for the West Virginia University Invite on Nov. 17-19.

