Gallery: Alabama vs LSU

David Gray, Photo EditorNovember 6, 2022
SPORTS
No. 3 Alabama’s win streak, perfect SEC run ends at hands of South Carolina in tournament final
At the Death in Death Valley: No. 6 Alabama falls to No. 10 LSU in overtime
No. 6 Alabama visits No. 10 LSU in Death Valley with SEC West on the line
Volleyball returns home for Saturday matchup with Mississippi State
The Other Side: A preview of the Tigers with The Reveille
No. 3 Alabama beats Vanderbilt, moves to SEC tournament final for first time since 1995
The First Saturday in November: A look back on the Alabama-LSU rivalry
Volleyball walks away with first road win at Texas A&M
No. 3 Alabama moves to SEC semifinals with 2-0 shutout of Mississippi State
Eli Ricks returns to Baton Rouge in new starting role