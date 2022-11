The SGA Senate elected now-former Secretary of the Senate Taryn Geiger to be speaker of the Senate on Nov. 3. Olivia Frazier was selected to be the new secretary.

These decisions come after former Speaker CJ Pearson resigned at the end of October. Once Geiger was elected to the position, the Senate moved to immediately elect a new secretary of the Senate. Frazier was the only one nominated and was elected soon after.