Rowing+closes+fall+schedule+with+Head+of+the+Black+Warrior+River

On Saturday, the Alabama rowing team closed its fall schedule after hosting the Head of the Black Warrior River against Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma and Miami.

In the head race, the Crimson Tide had two eights on the water, led by their A crew with a time of 17:08.7. Alabama B was close behind with a time of 17:21.6.

Twenty boats raced in the Varsity fours, with Alabama B finishing the quickest with a time of 18:25.4. Alabama A was close behind with a time of 18:27.9, Alabama C with a time of 18:59.3, and Alabama D with a time of 19:21.4.

For Collegiate twos, thirteen duos from the five schools competed. For the Crimson Tide, Alabama B finished with a winning time of 19:28.1. Alabama E finished with a time of 19:35.4, Alabama D with a time of 19:36.8, Alabama A with a time of 19:43.5 and finally Alabama C with a time of 19:54.2.

The head race finished off with the novice eights. Alabama’s fastest boat, Alabama A, came in third with a time of 19:11.8. Alabama B was closely behind, finishing with a time of 19:20.0.

The Crimson Tide will start off the spring season on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Clemson, South Carolina.