Gallery: Alabama vs Tennessee

David Gray, Photo EditorOctober 16, 2022
SPORTS
No. 3 Alabama falls to No. 6 Tennessee for first time in 16 years in high-scoring thriller
Cross country sweeps the Crimson Classic
No. 3 Alabama puts 15-year winning streak on the line against No. 6 Tennessee
Softball’s “Sand Mountain Showdown” ends in 6-6 tie
Volleyball earns first SEC victory of season over Missouri
Can the Volunteers’ recent success revamp the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry?
The “Third Saturday in October”: An old rivalry with a new twist
Henry To’o To’o makes his return to Knoxville
The Other Side: A preview of the Volunteers with The Daily Beacon
Women’s Golf Goes Low at Historic Medinah, Finishes Eighth