Softball’s “Sand Mountain Showdown” ends in 6-6 tie

On Wednesday night in Albertville, Alabama, the Crimson Tide softball team opened up its fall season against Jacksonville State. The game was called after seven innings — a 6-6 tie was the final result.

After an unexpected early exit in the NCAA regionals in May, Alabama is looking to compete for another national championship in the spring.

Most of the roster was able to get playing time including the seven newest additions to the roster. Lauren Esman, a senior transfer from Michigan, showed her skill set as a two-way player. She threw three shutout innings to start with only one hit allowed — not to mention going 1-for-2 at the plate including a two-run triple. Freshman Abby Duchscherer went 2-for-3 with a run batted in and a run scored.

The Crimson Tide additionally saw success from veterans Ashley Prange, Aubrey Barnhart and Jordan Stephens who all had an RBI. Stephens went 1-for-2 in addition to her RBI. The Crimson Tide also saw success from graduate transfer Faith Hensley, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Prange drove in Hensley with an RBI single. Then, M’Kay Gidley scored on an RBI fielder’s choice from Barnhart. Additionally, Duchscherer’s RBI single allowed Kat Grill to score.

In the fifth, Jacksonville State hit a two-run home run. In the bottom of the inning, the Crimson Tide responded with the help of Esman who plated two runs with an RBI triple.

In the top of the sixth, the Gamecocks scored four runs on four RBI singles. In response, the Crimson Tide tied the game with an RBI single by Stephens. The game then ended in the seventh inning as a tie.

The Crimson Tide will play next this Saturday, Oct. 15, at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa against Georgia Tech at 1:30 p.m. CT.

