No. 4 Alabama rolls over LSU, moves to 6-0 in SEC

Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone (1) reaches for a save in the Crimson Tide’s 5-0 victory over the LSU Tigers on Oct. 9 at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

The Alabama soccer win streak is now up to nine.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide steamrolled the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon in a 5-0 shutout. The shutout is the eighth posted by Alabama this season.

Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0 SEC) faced an early lull where it was threatened by the Tigers (8-3-2, 3-2-1 SEC). LSU attacked the goal within seconds of kickoff and at first appeared to have scored on a corner kick minutes into the match. The goal was negated by an offsides call.

In the 20th minute, Kate Henderson got just enough of the ball after a slip by LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift — her fourth goal of the season. Gianna Paul followed that score with one of her own in the 31st minute, marking her fifth of the season.

The Crimson Tide entered the break up 2-0.

Felicia Knox did not add to her school record for assists in a season on Sunday — every Alabama goal was unassisted — but she got on the board herself in the 52nd minute. The score was also her fifth of the campaign.

Alabama has had multiple contests with scoring outbursts featuring two goals in less than a minute. There was another on Sunday. In the 67th, Reyna Reyes scored a penalty kick goal to reclaim possession of second place on the team in scoring. Riley Mattingly Parker, first in scoring, posted her eleventh goal of the campaign on a beautiful shot.

She is now tied for first in the conference in goals.

“Instead of being content with leads, now our team has the killer instinct to keep attacking and keep scoring,” head coach Wes Hart said.

Swift was better than the score indicates — many of her seven saves were of an impressive variety.

“To score five goals against any team in our league is not easy,” Hart said. “I actually thought we were a bit unfortunate to not get a few more.”

Crimson Tide goalkeeper McKinley Crone showed her awareness and athleticism with her four saves. She was challenged by the Tigers early, but held strong for a full 90 minutes.

“They are not an easy team to shut out,” Hart said. “They have a lot of weapons.”

No one had shut out LSU this season before Alabama, and no one had done it in Baton Rouge since Texas A&M in 2020. After Alabama assumed control of territory, LSU couldn’t string together consistent offensive threats.

Alabama’s offense was again at its best on Sunday, with 24 shots. LSU had only 10. Twelve of the Crimson Tide’s shots were on goal. LSU lost the corner battle, not making it much different from many of Alabama’s other opponents.

“Momentum, belief and confidence [are] so incredibly important in this game,” Hart said. “And right now, we have it. There is a real belief and true confidence that we can score goals. It’s fun.”

With Alabama set to remain in the top five, the Crimson Tide will still be the highest-ranked team in the SEC when Arkansas comes to town. Another one-week layoff will precede the contest with the Razorbacks, which is on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]