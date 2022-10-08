CBS’ Josh Pate discusses Jimbo and the state of college football

The Late Kick with Josh Pate came to Tuscaloosa ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday. The show aired live at Rounders on the Strip in front of over 200 fans on Oct. 6 with a special guest appearance from Daniel Dillard of College Football Nerds.

Pate was supposed to be in Dallas this week for the Red River Showdown, but those plans were thwarted by mediocre performances from both Texas and Oklahoma.

“We don’t go cover two-loss teams in October. That’s just the way it is. That’s why we’re here instead,” Pate said on his live show in Tuscaloosa.

Texas A&M has already acquired two losses this season from Appalachian State and Mississippi State, but the Aggies face off against the undefeated Crimson Tide on Saturday after a fiery exchange between Saban and Fischer over using NIL deals in the recruiting process.

The Late Kick covered predictions across the college football lineup, but there was a special emphasis on the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game.

“I think it’s going to be the best atmosphere you have at home all year,” Pate said.

While Pate said he would pick Bryce Young as the starting quarterback against Texas A&M, he did admit that Jalen Milroe was a force to be reckoned with.

“Milroe is not a no-name guy,” Pate said. “He was a four-star quarterback coming out of high school. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but it may match up favorably against Texas A&M.”

While Pate had much to say about the college football landscape, he’s taken a note out of Saban’s playbook when it comes to workout sessions.

Pate quit listening to music at the gym after a 2008 Crimson Caravan event where Nick Saban discussed internal and external motivation, arguing that working out is just as much of a mental exercise.

“I realized what process-oriented thinking meant and it sounded so boring to everyone but obviously he’s right,” Pate said. “I realized I don’t need to listen to music in the gym to get motivation because the music doesn’t bring anything out of you that’s not already in you.”

Whether it’s for the show or himself, Pate tries to see the Crimson Tide play each season.

“I always try to get to at least one Alabama game a year, and I’m talking about a home game,” Pate said.

In addition to the pre-season drama between Jimbo and Saban, Tuscaloosa’s scenery prompted Pate’s visit.

“We had a great setup with our partners at Vrbo where we were able to do our show on Thursday and they’ve got us set up on Lake Tuscaloosa with a great house,” Pate said. “It just made sense this week.”

The Late Kick has experienced a massive viewership boost as of late and Pate just sealed a “life changing deal” with CBS and 247 Sports that “ensures we get yesses to everything I ask for.”

As his show grows in popularity, analytics like the JP Poll start to carry more weight in college football discussions.

Pate said it was surreal to be at the center of a production like this.

“I grew up watching College GameDay,” Pate said. “I always appreciated anyone who could produce a product that actually drew that out of a live audience.”

Daniel Dillard made a unique appearance on the show, adding his signature depth insights to this Saturday’s matchups.

“I’ve never done this before […] It was calming to be able to feed off the crowd,” Dillard said.

Pate didn’t tell where he would be hosting his show until the day of the event, but he still drew a massive crowd of “casuals” and fans alike.

Jackson Dean is a master’s student in business administration and was excited to see the show come to Tuscaloosa.

“I’ve listened to Josh Pate a lot […] Late Kick is a great podcast mainly and this was a great event,” Dean said.

Whether you know his takes or not, Pate has gained notoriety from his partnership with Academy Sports and Outdoors for giving out gift cards to everybody and anybody. Pate is ready for the crowd this Saturday, saying “I’ve got a whole suitcase pouch full of them back at the hotel.”

One of the many perks of attending The University of Alabama includes the propensity of sports commentators and think-tanks of sorts that show up each Saturday. As the Crimson Tide reaches the competitive height of their schedule, it’s no wonder Pate’s Every Given Saturday Tour rolled into Tuscaloosa.

