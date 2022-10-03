Crimson Tide in the NFL: Week 4

In an NFL season that has been hyper focused on the Crimson Tide’s former offensive players, it was the defensive players who shined in Week 4. Of course, there were still strong performances from running backs Josh Jacobs (2016-2018) and Derrick Henry (2013-2015), but it was former Crimson Tide defensive backs and defensive linemen who mostly stuffed the stat sheet.

Player of the Week: Josh Jacobs

As mentioned before, Jacobs stood out on Sunday in the Las Vegas Raiders’ first win of the season. The fourth-year back handled 28 carries and churned out a career-high 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also added five receptions for 31 yards through the air. With the passing game not getting much going, Las Vegas needed all of Jacobs’ production to come away with its first win of the season, and first in the Josh McDaniels era.

Ballhawks

Alabama produces elite defensive backs, and that was on display in Week 4. Minkah Fitzpatrick (2015-2017) continued his hot season with his third interception to go along with eight tackles and two pass deflections.

Not much went the Chicago Bears’ way on Sunday, but it was not because of how Eddie Jackson (2013-2016) played. He also brought in his third interception of the season and made nine tackles. After failing to record an interception in each of the last two seasons, Jackson is now tied with Fitzpatrick and the Baltimore Ravens’ Marcus Williams for second in the league in picks.

Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey (2015-16) and the Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (2016-2019) each had their second interceptions of the year as well.

Patrick Surtain II (2018-2020) continued his case for being the best cornerback in the NFL against the Raiders. When shadowing arguably the best receiver in the league in Davante Adams, Surtain II allowed just four receptions for 46 yards on eight targets with three pass breakups.

Commanders Duo Can’t Be Denied

The Washington Commanders elite duo of Jonathan Allen (2013-2016) and Daron Payne (2015-2017) continues to wreck opposing offenses. The pair of Crimson Tide alumni combined for 13 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss and two pass deflections. While it has not translated to wins for the Commanders, it cannot be put on Allen or Payne’s shoulders.

Looking Ahead

The Monday Night Football game features the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The Rams have A’Shawn Robinson (2013-2015) and Terrell Lewis (2017-2019).

