Preview: Golf on the Green turns the Student Center Lawn into a miniature golf course 

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Student Center Lawn will be transformed into a miniature golf course as part of University Programs’ Golf on the Green. Students are invited to play the holes set up by the program’s student staff for free.

Who: The event is open to all University of Alabama students.

What: Golf on the Green is an event by University Programs that allows students to play miniature golf on campus for free.

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Student Center Lawn.

Erica Nordlund, the assistant director of University Programs, said UP hopes that their events give students the ability to connect with others, creating new friendships and memories along the way.

“Our main goal at UP is to provide students with a safe, fun and interactive experience that hopefully builds community and connection. We hope that you make lifelong memories and find a group of people to call friends,” Nordlund said.

Much of the planning and running of events put on by University Programs is student-led; three of the four teams that work on an event are student-run, with the administration team there to provide supplies and support. The golf course is inspired by the Masters Tournament that takes place every year in Georgia. The tournament is one of four major competitions for professional golf in the United States.

“Our programming team is responsible for producing the event idea, planning and ensuring we have all supplies we need to have a successful event. Our outreach team is responsible for any in-person marketing we do around campus to ensure that students come to the event. Our communication team makes sure that all our graphics, social media and any other printed materials are taken care of,” Nordlund said.

Nordlund said she appreciates the work of the students involved in University Programs and the work they have been able to do for the student body. The golf event — which will provide free drinks and food for participants — was put together almost entirely by student staff members of University Programs.

“We have an amazing student team that is extremely hands on from start to finish. We are incredibly blessed to have a staff that believes in what we do, and it is evident through all the hard work our students do throughout the week to bring fun events like this to our UA campus community,” Nordlund said.

University Programs will also be hosting A Night of Hypnotism with Chris Jones on Friday, Sept. 23.