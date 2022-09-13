Gymnastics+announces+2022-23+home+schedule

Alabama gymnastics announced its 2022-23 home schedule as the Crimson Tide are slated to host five matchups in Coleman Coliseum this season.

All five meets feature opponents that finished in the top-25 last season, including three that were in the top-10, making for an action-packed schedule.

Alabama gymnastics finished the 2021-22 season losing in the National Championships semifinal, in what was the program’s 38th appearance.

This will be the Crimson Tide’s first season under the direction of first-year head coach Ashley Priess-Johnston, who took over after the departure of former head coach Dana Duckworth who served the program for over 27 years, including eight as head coach.

“We are super excited about our home schedule,” Johnston said. “From the very first meet to the end of the regular season, our home slate is stacked with great teams that will challenge us to our very best.”

The schedule isn’t just exciting from a competitive perspective.

“More than anything, this is a fan’s schedule which will showcase amazing gymnastics from beginning to end. Our fans have always been such a boost for our ladies, helping raise us to another level,” Johnston said. “Some of my fondest memories of my career include competing in front of a packed Coleman Coliseum and we can’t wait to see everyone in the stands this season.”

The Crimson Tide’s home opener is on Friday, Jan. 6 as they take on Michigan State, which finished ninth in the nation last season. Following the Spartans will be the defending SEC champion Florida Gators, Auburn, LSU and the Boise State Broncos.

See the full home schedule below:

Michigan State — Friday, Jan. 6

Florida — Friday, Jan. 20

Auburn — Friday, Feb. 3

LSU — Friday, Feb. 24

Boise State — Friday, March 10

New season tickets to watch the Crimson Tide compete this season will go on sale the week of Wednesday, Nov. 21 at the Alabama Ticket Office.

