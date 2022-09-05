Volleyball takes first road win in Houston

Alabama volleyball celebrates a point in the Crimson Tide’s four-set victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Sept. 3 at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Alabama volleyball pulled off their first road win Saturday afternoon, beating the University of Central Arkansas 3-1 (25-17, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21).

“Wrapping up the weekend with a win,” the program’s Twitter account said.

The Crimson Tide (4-2) started off slow, unable to get their first three serves over the net. Trailing the Sugar Bears (3-3) 6-7, Alabama finally found a rhythm and went on a 6-point scoring run that gave them a 12-7 lead. They stayed ahead by capitalizing off Sugar Bear attack errors and kills, led by outside hitter Abby Marjama’s five, and won the first set 25-17.

Central Arkansas started the second set with a dominant 4-0 lead, but Alabama rallied and brought it to a 6-6 tie. Another Sugar Bear scoring run cemented their lead, and the Crimson Tide never recovered, losing the set 16-25.

Tied at 1-1, Alabama finally recovered, beginning the third set 14-2 with four service aces from Marjama. Between her serves and outside hitter Micah Gryniewicz’s four kills, the Tide went on an 8-0 scoring run. With a total of 10 kills in the third set, Gryniewicz helped lead Alabama to a 25-17 win, meaning there was just one more set until a Crimson Tide victory in Houston.

The fourth set was mostly led by the Sugar Bears until 9-9, the first of six ties. A kill from middle blocker Alyiah Wells gave Alabama a 17-16 lead, which the Crimson Tide maintained until a solo block from Gryniewicz sealed the 25-21 win and a 3-1 victory for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s service errors still far outnumbered their opponents, 18-2, but in this match, Alabama also led in aces, 7-5, six of which came from Marjama.

Alabama finished the weekend in Houston 1-2. The Crimson Tide plays next weekend in the Ball State Tournament in Muncie, Indiana.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]