Newcomers shine in football’s victory over Utah State

Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice (80) shows emotion after making a play in the Crimson Tide’s 55-0 victory over the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

It’s a familiar adage: Alabama doesn’t rebuild, they reload.

If Saturday night’s 55-0 victory over Utah State was any indication, the Crimson Tide may have once again constructed a roster capable of living up to its usual championship standard.

Bryce Young, the defending Heisman Trophy winner, was up to his old tricks.

The Pasadena, California, native impressed on the ground and through the air — completing 18 of 28 passes for 195 yards and five touchdowns. Known as a capable runner, but not as a consistent running threat, Young added a touchdown and 100 yards rushing — including a career long breakaway of 63 yards in the second quarter.

“I just try to do what the defense gives me,” Young said. “Definitely not something I was planning.”

On the receiving end, Georgia transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton had five catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns in his Crimson Tide debut. The Biletnikoff Award watchlist nominee impressed with his route running ability and quickness versus an overmatched Aggies roster.

Freshman wide receiver Kobe Prentice hauled in five catches for 60 yards. It was a milestone day for the Calera, Alabama native, as Prentice became the first true freshman wideout to start the season opener for the Crimson Tide since Julio Jones in 2008.

“He works hard. It’s crazy,” Burton said of his younger counterpart. “He has a bright future ahead of him.”

On the defensive side of the ball, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks starred with a lockdown night, helping the Crimson Tide hold the Aggies to 57 total yards passing yards alongside starters Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

After an impressive blowout of the 2021 Mountain West champions, Alabama now turns their heads towards Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns for yet another Saban-assistant matchup.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Austin, Texas.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]