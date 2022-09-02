Cross+Country+Sweeps+Lion+Opener+to+Start+the+Season

The Alabama men’s and women’s cross-country teams swept the Lion Opener in Florence, Ala., Thursday evening to open the 2022 season.

The University of North Alabama hosted the event.

The Crimson Tide women picked up 18 points behind sophomore Macy Schelp, who won the individual title after running a 14:07.36 on the 4,000-meter course.

Freshman Will Pinson led the men to 22 points and the win after taking overall second in the individual race with a 15:10.09 on the five kilometer.

Freshman Thomas Koska came in third place for the men behind Pinson at 15:12.90.

Freshman Cami Crouch came in second place for the women behind Schelp at 14:10.38.

“It’s always good to get the win, but most important thing about this meet is that we ran a lot of rookies, getting them some important experience,” head coach Dan Waters said. “Everyone in our lineup had the chance to get out there, knock the rust off, and compete, and that’s a great place to start.”

The Crimson Tide’s next meet remains in the state of Alabama, traveling to Huntsville for the North Alabama showcase on Friday, Sept. 16.

Alabama’s out-of-state meet is the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday Sept. 30.

