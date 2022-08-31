2022 Season Preview: Special Teams

The 2022-23 Alabama Crimson Tide will return both its kicker and punter from last season. The Crimson Tide has had plenty of sour memories when it comes to special teams and field goals.

Here’s who’s responsible for the field position game for Alabama this year.

Will Reichard, Kicker

The Crimson Tide’s starting kicker since 2019, Reichard will have the duties for one more year.

Last year, Reichard led the SEC with 137 total points. He made 22 of 28 field goal attempts and 71 of 72 point after attempts.

He became a CBS Sports All-America honoree in 2020 when he made all 14 field goal attempts and 84 extra points.

Reichard was also selected to the 2022-23 Preseason All-SEC first team.

James Burnip, Punter and Holder

Burnip, the Australia native, will take on both punting and holding duties in 2022-23. Alabama’s starting punter last year, Burnip punted 48 times for 1,878 yards. His punts averaged out at a little over 39 yards per punt, with his longest punt coming in at 50 yards.

After a lackluster 2021-22 season, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that Burnip “has a lot of potential,” but needs to work on his consistency at the position.

Reichard also believes in Burnip’s potential.

“I think he’s primed for a breakout year,” Reichard said. “I think he’s going to be outstanding.”

Kneeland Hibbett, Long Snapper

Hibbett will return to his long snapping duties in 2022-23, a season after he was perfect in all tries.

Returners

As of week one against Utah State, Saban has released the depth chart for both kick returning and punt returning.

Returning kicks for the Crimson Tide will be wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. If something were to happen, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and cornerback Terrion Arnold would assume the duties.

Returning punts will be starting cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. Burton and defensive back Brian Branch are his backups.

