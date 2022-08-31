2022 Season Preview: Secondary

In the penultimate position preview, let’s take a look at the defensive backs that will make up the Alabama Crimson Tide secondary.

Losses from the group in 2021-22 include cornerbacks Josh Jobe, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Marcus Banks. Jobe is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, while Armour-Davis resides in Baltimore with the Ravens. Now a senior, Banks transferred to fellow SEC West opponent Mississippi State.

Here’s what remains.

Cornerbacks

The Crimson Tide will have four different cornerbacks that will see plenty of game action. It begins will sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is set to be Alabama’s top corner. McKinstry was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team in 2021-22, recording 25 tackles and one interception. The top-rated cornerback out of high school, McKinstry will be looking to lead a group of inexperienced cornerbacks after losing Jobe and Armour-Davis, the Crimson Tide’s starters from last season.

Khyree Jackson is the eldest of the cornerback group. Beginning his college career at Fort Scott Community College and East Mississippi Community College, Jackson joined the Crimson Tide last year. He didn’t get too much work a season ago but was impressive on special teams in several games. But, with the inexperience at the position, he is set up to see a large increase in playing time in 2022-23.

For a guy that never touched the field last year, Terrion Arnold sure has made great progress in the offseason, securing a starting spot at the cornerback position.

“I’m really pleased with the progress that he’s made, and consistency and performance at any position is really important, but especially at the cornerback position, where you really got to focus to make critical plays,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.

Arnold was the No. 3-rated safety out of high school but has converted to the cornerback position since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Eli Ricks is one of the more interesting headlines this year. After a strong freshman year with LSU, Ricks was named a third team All-American by the Associated Press. He also earned All-SEC second team honors.

His decision to transfer to Alabama was blockbuster news, but after an arrest and potentially subpar play, Ricks has watched himself slip down the depth chart. It will be interesting to watch his status down the stretch of the season.

Safeties

Unlike the cornerback position, the Crimson Tide returns both of its starting safeties from last year.

The return of Jordan Battle was huge news for the Alabama defense. Battle, a starter in both 2020 and 2021, is the highest graded safety in college football according to Pro Football Focus. Battle was recognized as first team All-SEC in 2021-22 and led the Crimson Tide with three interceptions. Battle is set to once again anchor the back half of the Alabama defense in 2022-23.

Battle’s counterpart across the field will once again be DeMarcco Hellams. Hellams was a starter for all of 2021-22, totaling 87 tackles — the third most on the team. Like Battle, Hellams also picked off the opposing quarterback three times for the team lead.

Battle spoke highly of Hellams, who he has now nicknamed ‘Hitman Hellams.’

“His [Hellams’] play speaks for the name,” Battle said. “He’s a good hitter. When he breaks on the ball, I think receivers are a little timid to catch it.”

Star (Defensive Back / Linebacker Hybrid)

A position used by just a few teams in college football, the Crimson Tide utilizes a “star” player in its nickel defense.

Brian Branch will start in Alabama’s nickel defense packages. The junior from Fayetteville, Georgia picked up 55 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack in 2021-22. Branch also had nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his sophomore season.

Right behind him is Malachi Moore. Moore made a name for himself in 2020, starting the first 11 games as a freshman. Then he suffered a season-ending injury just before the College Football Playoff, which inserted Branch into the lineup. That season, he was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team with a team-high three interceptions. However, in 2021-22, Moore saw limited action due to the performance of Branch. It should be interesting to see how much time both Branch and Moore will play in 2022-23. The good news for the Crimson Tide is that they are both very capable defensive backs.

