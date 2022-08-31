2022 Season Preview: Linebackers

Perhaps the strongest group on the entire team, the 2022-23 Alabama Crimson Tide has unbelievable talent in the linebacker position.

Will Anderson Jr.

It all starts with Will Anderson Jr. Finishing fifth in Heisman voting in 2021, Anderson has a strong chance at making it to New York City for the award once again in 2022-23. A dominant athlete, Anderson is presumed to be the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft if and when he puts his name in. On his way to the Bronko Nagurski trophy for the top defensive player in college football, Anderson piled up 101 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

If he has another big season, which is likely, he could go down as the greatest defensive player to ever grace the field for the Crimson Tide.

“I think this year is going to be something special,” Anderson said. “You guys talk about the 2016 defense’s pass rush — I feel like you guys are definitely getting ready to see that again because we have a lot of talented young guys on the edge and the D-line room.”

Jaylen Moody

After entering his name in the transfer portal following the 2021-22 National Championship loss to Georgia, Moody decided to stay in Tuscaloosa for his fifth and final year of eligibility. That decision and his hard work paid off as he is listed as one of Alabama’s starting middle linebackers this season.

“This is where I want to be at,” Moody said. “Alabama has always been a home for me for four years. Going into my last year, I want to make an impact.”

A member of the Crimson Tide since 2018, Moody has 45 tackles and an interception in limited time over the last four seasons.

Now, he will get an amazing opportunity to show everyone the player he is. If it goes well, he could very well see his name on an NFL roster come next fall.

Henry To’oTo’o

Like Moody, To’oto’o could have gone pro after the championship loss. Rather, he will play his senior season for the Crimson Tide.

After two years at Tennessee, To’oto’o transferred to Alabama. He immediately made an impact, starting every game for the Crimson Tide in the middle of the defense in 2021-22. He made 111 tackles, as well as four sacks and a forced fumble.

To’oto’o is a very high-IQ player according to his teammates, especially running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who called him “the smartest player [he’s] ever played against” after seeing him in a practice scrimmage.

Dallas Turner

Perhaps the biggest surprise of any player on the Crimson Tide in 2021-22, Turner was first among SEC freshmen with 8.5 sacks last year. After making his first career start against Texas A&M in October 2021, Turner became one of the top stars on the defense, recording 30 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 11 games. Turner picked up two sacks in the CFP National Championship loss.

The tandem of Anderson and Turner off the edges will be a terror for opposing teams’ offenses.

“He’s [Turner] going to be really good for us this year,” Anderson said. “He’s going to be a big piece of our defense this year and I’m excited to watch him play.”

“It feels amazing,” Anderson said. “You don’t have to have everybody worried about you. You have a player equally just as good as you on the other side that can wreak havoc as well.”

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]