Culture Desk Playlist: Music to Make You Feel like the Main Character 

With a new semester officially in full swing, it can be easy to lose yourself in the hustle of new classes and work. Life can get repetitive and mundane, but a simple remedy can be queuing your favorite songs and romanticizing whatever task you are faced with. Here are The Crimson White Culture Desk’s pick of songs that can transform your fall schedule into a movie.

“Starting Line” by Luke Hemmings

Every coming-of-age movie has that one scene where the protagonist makes a grand realization about their life. Luke Hemmings’ debut single “Starting Line” would pair brilliantly with that cinematic climax.

It starts off with a whimsical piano solo accompanied by Hemmings’ soft vocals, but quickly launches into a strong chorus with lyrics questioning the decisions of one’s life and the unavoidable passing of time. It’s perfect for a dramatic walk across campus, and this song is sure to make you feel like the star of a movie.

“Shout at the Devil” by Mötley Crüe

If there’s anything that legendary hair band Mötley Crüe knows how to do well, it’s singing about being angry. “Shout at the Devil,” the title track on their 1983 album of the same name, is a legendary anthem that challenged the satanic panic of the 1980s. This song is anti-authority and anti-government, perfect for angsty drives or an intense gym session.

“Daydreaming” by Paramore

Paramore is known for being able to dabble in and master a multitude of genres. One of the earliest examples of the punk band trying out a softer sound is seen in “Daydreaming” on their 2013 self-titled album. The song is a flutter of gentle guitars and drums, evoking imagery of a sunset drive on a warm summer evening—it’s the establishing shot at the end of every coming-of-age movie.

“Alien Superstar” by Beyonce

Some songs make you feel like a main character, others are about being the main character. “Alien Superstar” does both. With lyrics like “I’m number one/ I’m the only one” and “I’m too classy for this world/ forever I’m that girl,” “Alien Superstar” paints the picture of a character so out of this world and confident that she must be alien. The song is about self-empowerment and confidence, even when you feel like you might be from another planet.

“Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

If anyone knows what it is like to be the main character, it is Taylor Swift. While she has a discography full of songs sure to induce main character vibes, one of her more underrated songs stands out. “Sad Beautiful Tragic” is incredibly vulnerable, invoking a unique type of sadness that comes with intense heartbreak. The desperation in Swift’s voice mixed with simple guitar chords are quintessential for living out your Jo and Laurie daydream. Just put this song on and take a walk in the rain.

“Close to Me – Closer Mix” by The Cure

Unnecessary remixes of already good songs are thought by some to be a plague on the music industry, but The Cure does not fall into this trope with the “Closer Mix” of “Close to Me.” Featuring simple yet groovy percussion and a jazzy trumpet solo, “Close to Me – Closer Mix” paints the picture of an easy-going and relaxed day out with friends.

“Formation” by Beyonce

There is nothing more main character than self-empowerment. This is a song you can dance to, it is a song you can work out to, and it is a song that can truly remind you of pure femininity. The lyrics “I dream it, I work hard, I grind ‘til I own it” reminds listeners that anything is possible.

“Stargirl Interlude” by The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey

“Stargirl Interlude” will make listeners feel like the main character because it has high energy moments paired with a moody undertone. It is a song that people remember and, in the lyrics, The Weeknd repeats the phrase, “I just want to see you shine, cause I know you are a star, girl,” making this song the perfect main character anthem.

“Just Dance” by Lady Gaga

Every main character needs a song that makes them let loose and dance around. “Just Dance” is a great go-to no matter where you are or what you’re doing. It can be played at a party or listened to at home but it’s sure to make you forget your worries and feel like the star of the show.

“Souvenir” by Joyce Manor

Originally by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Joyce Manor’s cover of “Souvenir” brings a surprisingly fitting youthful punk energy to this 80s new wave classic. Contrasting the more somber original, Joyce Manor brings a more triumphant sound to “Souvenir.” Where the original would accompany the credit sequence of a sad romance movie, this cover is more fit for a lighthearted yet meaningful coming-of-age movie.

“Ribs” by Lorde

This song perfectly embodies main character energy, and it truly reflects the coming-of-age theme while being light and fun. The slow build of the song embodies the theme and intensifies the peaks of the song. It symbolizes new chapters of life and highlights friendship, because almost every main character has a side-kick. It showcases the reality of living life and what growing up means.