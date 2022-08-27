One win is all it takes: the impact of Alabama Soccer defeating Clemson

“I was just sitting there thinking, ‘This is going to be so embarrassing if all these camera-people came out and we don’t get a bid,’” said Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama Soccer forward, while reminiscing on Alabama Soccer’s at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

Though the Crimson Tide did receive a bye in the 2021 SEC Tournament — the first since 1996 — Alabama’s time at Orange Beach was short-lived after falling to Ole Miss 1-0 in the quarterfinal round. But after the Crimson Tide’s successful 2021 campaign, the at-large bid was not a surprise to collegiate women’s soccer fans. Alabama won 10 home matches and upset two top-25 SEC opponents in its final stretch of the regular season with defeats over then-No. 24 LSU and No. 19 Auburn.

The Crimson Tide defeated Clemson 1-0 in the first round of the tournament. It marked the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

“We went into [the game] knowing we had nothing to lose,” Alabama midfielder Reyna Reyes said. “We gave it everything we had.”

Alabama went up early with a fourth-minute goal from then-senior Allie Berk, assisted by current senior Riley Tanner. Alabama dominated the first half, registering nine shots with two on goal, and a majority of possession. While Clemson then had the upper hand in the second half, the Crimson Tide hung on for the win.

“When that whistle blew, it was incredible,” Reyes said. “That was our first NCAA win ever, and we just went crazy.”

Mattingly Parker said she had never felt that way after any other win.

“It was our first NCAA win in history,” Mattingly Parker said. “It was our first away win that season, so we felt like … finally. And we couldn’t have been happier. It was awesome.”

Head coach Wes Hart said the NCAA Tournament win over Clemson was a big boost for the program.

“It was incredibly exciting for the group,” Hart said. “It also gave the group a little bit of a taste for success and confidence, as well.”

Alabama Soccer appears to be a program on the rise after a historic 2021 season and recent SEC and NCAA tournament success.

Alabama has appeared in 14 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournaments, the first of which dating back to 1994. The Crimson Tide has also appeared in four NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournaments – two of those appearances under head coach Wes Hart.

Hart has led the Crimson Tide to three straight SEC Tournament appearances — and he attributes much of this success to the experience and leadership of veteran players such as Mattingly Parker and Reyes. Many players on the field for the historic NCAA Tournament win over Clemson last season returned this season.

“The fact that they’re all coming back again adds to it,” Hart said. “My first couple of years, we were always so reliant on the young players to carry the load, and this past year it was older, veteran, experienced players on our team.”

Hart said it’s reassuring to have so much experience returning to leadership positions this year.

Reyes and Mattingly Parker are looking to instill an expectation of success to Alabama Soccer in their leadership roles.

“It’s always an expectation we make these tournaments,” Reyes said. “Now, we’ve received new incoming freshmen and we have new talent, and I feel that since I’ve been here, this is one of the most talented and driven teams we’ve had. I’m excited for this season, but that’s not it. We have to focus and take it one game at a time.”

Mattingly Parker said that she has noticed a shift in team culture and an increase in expectations to make tournaments throughout her time here.

“Now that Reyna [Reyes] and I are upperclassmen, hopefully we can change that expectation from, ‘Okay, now we’re expected to make the tournament,’ to, Okay, now can we be expected to see championship appearances? Can we see greater results?’” Parker said.

Hart said this recent success and team mindset is helpful in recruitment for the program.

“Good players want to go to good teams and good programs,” Hart said. “It’s nice to be able to hang our hat on the fact that we’re an NCAA Tournament team, and we made it to the second round, and we’ve got a lot of experience returning to the team and the program is in a good place.”

Mattingly Parker, Reyes and Hart all said the team felt confident and optimistic after a successful 2021 campaign and approached the 2022 fall season with the same determination and excitement as always.

Mattingly Parker and Reyes both enter the season looking to improve upon 2021, especially as Alabama is facing Clemson so early in the season.

“We always love playing against [Clemson],” Reyes said. “It’s a good battle, and a good test for us heading into the rest of the season.”

Mattingly Parker noted Clemson was named No. 18 on the United Soccer Coaches’ Women’s Top 25 earlier this week.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to take down a top-25 opponent,” Parker said. “They’re a good soccer team and we’re a good soccer team, so it’s always a good matchup.”

Reyes and Mattingly Parker both expressed that they feel the match should be exciting for fans to catch this early in the season.

Coach Hart also expects a very competitive match.

“Both teams are desperate to win the game,” Hart said. “We both have high aspirations, and I’m sure they’re going to remember last year’s game, as well.”

Fans can expect a thrilling match this weekend, but beyond that, fans can expect Alabama Soccer to continue to build on the program’s recent success moving forward.

