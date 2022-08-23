Women’s basketball hires Thompson as Director of Recruiting Operations and Creative Content

Alabama women’s basketball head coach Kristy Curry announced the addition of Colsten Thompson as the Director of Recruiting Operations and Creative Content Monday.

Thompson joins the Crimson Tide after spending the last year as an assistant coach for the Lipscomb women’s basketball program.

“We are excited to add Colsten to our staff to enhance our daily recruiting operations and creative content,” Curry said. “He will bring great passion and energy to the position.”

Thompson, a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, earned a bachelor’s degree in sports fitness. He then earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University.

During the 2020-21 season, Thompson worked as a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball team at Louisiana Tech. He helped coach them to a 14-10 record and had one player earn postseason honors and another selected to the All-Academic Team.

Before working for Louisiana Tech, Thompson also worked for his alma mater, UAH, as a student assistant for two years. He assisted with skill development, created scouting reports, game strategy, and focused on content creation.

