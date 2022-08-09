Ranking every game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule

With every new day, the 2022 college football season inches a bit closer. Last year, the Crimson Tide made it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Title game, but fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, 33-18. Still seeking his NCAA record eighth championship, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will look to enact a revenge tour in 2022.

The good news? The gap between Georgia and Alabama was never wide — if there was ever a gap at all. With 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback, and another potential Heisman favorite, Will Anderson Jr., spearheading a daunting defense, the Crimson Tide are back as national championship favorites.

However, before any of Alabama’s lofty aspirations can be met, they must survive the regular season.

Here are game-by-game breakdowns of the most exciting matchups featured on the Crimson Tide’s 2022 schedule, as voted on by all 20 writers at The Crimson White’s sports desk.

1. Alabama vs Texas A&M (Oct. 8)

In what could arguably be the most anticipated game of the college football regular season, Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa and take on Alabama after a tumultuous offseason marred by controversy and coaching disputes. Revenge is on the line, as Alabama fell short in College Station last season, 41-38. Bryant-Denny Stadium will be as loud as ever.

“The first assistant to ever beat Saban coming to Tuscaloosa right after the SEC stepped in to sanction both coaches over NIL comments? Sign me up.”—MG Sease, Contributing Writer

2. Alabama at Texas (Sept. 10)

It’s going to be hot. It’s going to be loud. In a clash of recruiting titans, Steve Sarkisian’s new-look Texas will try to pull off the upset against Nick Saban’s hungry Alabama team on Sept. 10 in Austin.

The last time the Crimson Tide and Longhorns met on the gridiron, Alabama won the 2009 BCS National Championship, 37-21. Emotions will be high as Texas rosters former Alabama players Keilan Robinson, Jahleel Billingsley and Agiye Hall. Antithetical to Billingsley and Hall’s twitter accounts, there’s nothing vague about this highly anticipated grudge match.

3. Alabama vs Auburn (Nov. 26)

Ah, the Iron Bowl. When it comes to the wackiest rivalry in college football, it’s probably best to throw all expectations out of the window. While the Tigers are notoriously tough, Alabama is 6-1 when this game is played at Bryant-Denny Stadium during Nick Saban’s reign of dominance in Tuscaloosa.

“The Iron Bowl is always a spectacle. This is usually a dog fight no matter the records of each team coming into it. Just look at last year, when it took an unlikely comeback and four overtimes for Alabama to survive.”– Tzali Nislick, Contributing Writer

4. Alabama at Ole Miss (Nov. 12)

Lane Kiffin versus Nick Saban — does it get more entertaining than that? While the Rebels are looking to replace quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss returns an exciting crop of young talent, and add electrifying transfers Jaxson Dart (USC) and Zach Evans (TCU). The Grove will be rocking as the Crimson Tide comes into town on Nov. 12.

5. Alabama at LSU (Nov. 5)

After ditching Notre Dame last November, Brian Kelly will get his first crack at Nick Saban as the head coach of the Tigers.

Like most Alabama-LSU matchups, this year’s battle features no shortage of storylines. Can sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan guide the Tigers to their first victory over Alabama in Baton Rouge since 2010? Will Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks receive a warm Louisiana welcome in his first game back after departing in the offseason? Can Brian Kelly’s palate handle spicy Cajun andouille sausage? Probably not, but you can never count out the purple and gold.

“It was a closer game than many expected in 2021. It’s almost always close in Baton Rouge. There is no doubt that the Tigers will be licking their lips for this matchup after giving the Crimson Tide all it could handle last year.”—Will Miller, Contributing Writer



6. Alabama at Tennessee (Oct. 15)

It’s been over 5,000 days since Tennessee last defeated Alabama, but you can leave that number at the gate in 2022.

Under the guidance of veteran quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Volunteers will take on Bryce Young’s Crimson Tide in Knoxville on Oct. 15. The Volunteers will be coming off a road trip to LSU, while Alabama will have just faced Texas A&M. After a disappointing, yet promising, season in 2021, Josh Heupel’s squad will look to grab their first victory over Alabama since 2006.

7. Alabama at Arkansas (Oct. 1)

Thanks to third-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks had their best year in quite some time in 2021, finishing 9-4 (4-4 SEC) — including a 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

While star wide receiver Treylon Burks was drafted 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans in April, the man who got him the ball, KJ Jefferson, is back after a promising sophomore season. All in all, this is a team that won its fair share of toss-up games in 2021 and seems poised to do so once again. If that’s the case, Razorback Stadium will be packed and ready to explode.

8. Alabama vs Mississippi State (Oct. 22)

Mike Leach is a man of memes and offensive extremes. While the high-flying Bulldogs were thrashed by Alabama last season, 49-9, Mississippi State returns veteran quarterback Will Rogers who has received heightened NFL draft interest after a productive season in 2021. It’s an October homecoming day in Tuscaloosa, so expect a packed house and gameday quarter-zip pullovers galore.

9. Alabama vs Utah State (Sept. 3)

Alabama is set to kick off its 2022 campaign against Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Last year, the Aggies won all their non-conference football games except for a 34-20 loss to BYU. The only other meeting between Alabama and Utah State? A 48-17 victory for the Crimson Tide in 2004.

“From one rare game to another, a rare and unique evening home opener against an intriguing Utah State team. A lot more talent than most people expect — this one will be interesting.”—Nick Robbins, Contributing Writer

10. Alabama vs Vanderbilt (Sept. 24)

The Commodores have struggled for the better part of the last decade. Can second-year head coach Clark Lea right the ship in Nashville? If history is any indication, good luck to Mr. Lea.

“This game will be the least anticipated SEC matchup for Alabama. Since it is a home game, it will likely still get a decent turn out.”—Ainsley Keyser, Contributing Writer

11. Alabama vs Louisiana Monroe (Sept. 17)

Much to the delight of the Alabama faithful, this one’s a 3 p.m. kickoff. While the Warhawks famously handed the Crimson Tide a loss in 2007, Terry Bowden’s team serves as no more than a non-conference cupcake following Alabama’s matchup vs. Texas in 2022.

12. Alabama vs Austin Peay (Nov. 19)

Sorry folks, this one’s going to be a snooze fest. 11 a.m. kickoffs vs. FCS teams don’t exactly get your blood boiling. However, the Crimson Tide will likely be able to rest their starters in preparation for the Iron Bowl. Will it be Jalen Milroe’s time to shine in a precursor to 2023?