Young+named+Roy+F.+Kramer+SEC+Male+Athlete+of+the+Year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young now has another accolade to add to his resume as he enters his junior season for the Crimson Tide. Young was named the Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

He is the award’s 13th University of Alabama recipient.

Young was chosen for the award after winning a vote of the conference’s athletic directors. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the winners Wednesday. Aliyah Boston, of South Carolina women’s basketball, was chosen as the Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

“Bryce and Aliyah are remarkable examples of what it means for a young person to fully participate as a student and as an athlete in the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey said. “[…]They each held themselves to the highest standards of competitive excellence. We are proud of both and grateful for their outstanding representation of the Southeastern Conference and of the accomplishments they have achieved as members of their university communities.”

In addition to the 2021 Heisman Trophy, Young took home the Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award and Maxwell Award for his 2021 campaign. He led the SEC in passing yards and touchdowns while setting Alabama single season records for those statistics. He was also a consensus All-American and was selected as Player of the Year by the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

Young passed for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns during the 2021-22 season, starting all 15 games.

Five Alabama football players have won the SEC Athlete of the Year award: Cornelius Bennett, Mark Ingram, DeVonta Smith, Derrick Thomas and Young. Smith and Young won the award in back-to-back years. The award was first given to male athletes in 1976 and to female athletes in 1984.