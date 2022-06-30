Read them before you watch them: books with upcoming film adaptations

Book to movie adaptations have long been a popular form of entertainment. From the 1974 version of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” to Stan Lee’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, the remolding of stories told on page to fit the big screen has only gained momentum – and it does not look like it will slow down anytime soon.

The early 2010s were known for iconic book-to-movie adaptations, with the rise of young adult dystopian novels taking the forefront. While we are no longer watching Dylan O’Brien run through an evil maze in “The Maze Runner” or Jennifer Lawrence taking aim as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games,” a brand-new wave of adaptations is set to debut within the next year, leaving audiences teeming with anticipation.

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

Author Jenny Han is not new to her work being adapted for screen. In 2018, her New York Times Bestseller, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” premiered as a Netflix original film and has been deemed one of the most rewatched movies on the streaming platform. The rest of the trilogy followed in 2020 and 2021 and are all currently streaming on the platform.

Han’s debut series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” followed suit and is now streaming as a limited series on Prime Video. The story follows 16-year-old “Belly” Conklin, who shares a summer beach house with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. Fans of the book may notice slight changes to some of the characters, but according to Han, these changes were made to “reflect the moment we are living in.” Featuring the music of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo, this story of self-discovery, first love and unfathomable loss are sure to bring the feeling of summer to viewers.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Delia Owens’ wildly acclaimed debut novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is set to hit the big screen on July 14. Starring Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by Reese Witherspoon, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is a story about a young girl, Maya, abandoned to raise herself in the South Carolina marsh during the 1950s and ’60s. This mystery-thriller takes a turn when a prominent young man is found dead in the marsh, and all signs point to Maya.

Singer songwriter Taylor Swift wrote the featured song, “Carolina,” that Pitchfork said was “written with the intention to set the scene.” This adaptation is sure to haunt audiences and stay with them long after the credits roll.

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Taylor Jenkins Reid has taken the world by storm over the past year, with her novels gaining traction on “BookTok,” the reading community on TikTok. Multiple of Reid’s works are in talks of becoming on-screen features, either as limited series or films.

Reid’s 7th novel, “Daisy Jones and the Six” began filming in September of 2021 and is set to be released later this fall. Starring Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse and Sam Claflin, this TV miniseries is set between 1970 and 1980 and follows a traditional rock band called “The Six” who teams up with solo artist Daisy Jones. The novel centers around the professional and private lives of this band, highlighting their epic rise and their subsequent fall. Writer for Oprah Daily, Elena Nicolaou, said that the novel holds “inherent cinematic quality.”

“Judging by what we know of the book,” Nicolaou said. “The TV adaptation will be a delectable blend of insider gossip, love triangles, and nostalgia for the bygone 70s.”

My Policeman by Bethan Roberts

From the director Michael Grandage comes the adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ “My Policeman,” a feature film set to release in theaters on Oct. 21 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting Nov. 4. The story is set in 1950s England and follows Tom, a young police officer, who is stuck in a love triangle with his wife and a male museum curator, despite homosexuality being illegal at the time. British heart-throb Harry Styles takes up the lead, with Emma Corrin and David Dawson as his support. Radhika Seth writes for Vogue that, while the novel centers around Styles’ lovers, the illegality of homosexuality remains integral to the narrative.

“It highlights the restrictions placed on gay men at the time and the harsh realities they could be faced with if their private lives became public,” Seth said.

“My Policeman” is based on the true story of a real love affair between author E.M. Foster and policeman Bob Buckingham in the 1930s.

A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

When “Mockingjay Part 2” came out in 2015, audiences were certain that that was their last trip into the world of Katniss Everdeen, created by Suzanne Collins. However, in early 2022, it was announced that the arena would once again be open. Collins’ most recent novel, “A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a prequel to her beloved and record-breaking trilogy “The Hunger Games.”

The plot centers around a young Coriolanus Snow before he became the tyrannical president from the original trilogy. He is a mentor to a young tribute during the tenth Hunger Games and must fight his way through love, control and chaos. Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer is set to appear in the movie, which will be a major motion picture in November 2023.

While the focus of book-to-screen features has shied away from the YA craze of the early 2010s, the end goal is still the same: to bring words to life.