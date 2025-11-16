UA students’ designs hit the runway at ‘Fashion for Life’

CW / Shawn Canale A model shows off an outfit at the Fashion for Life show on Nov. 16, 2025, at the Bama Theater.

The Student Fashion Association hosted its 16th annual “Fashion for Life” runway show at the Bama Theatre on Sunday. The show featured the designs of UA’s senior fashion design students, celebrating the culmination of their journeys in the department and their unique fashion explorations.

Each student featured three or more designs that were modeled on the runway. The students’ collections represented a theme of their choice, ranging from the whimsical “Alice in Wonderland” to regal “Crown + Ruin.”

Silke Suhr, an adjunct instructor in the Department of Clothing, Textiles and Interior Design, summarized the process of these designs. The students spent their summer articulating their theme and designing around it. Once they came to class, they showcased their designs and started creating.

“They had four weeks for each look, to make the pattern, to do the muzzling, to fit the model, and then to finish it,” she said. “They got a grade, and then went to the next look, and then to the third, and now today is the final show.”

Etta McDaniel, a senior majoring in apparel and textiles, displayed her collection, entitled “The Spreadline.”

“I’m super inspired by Asian flora and fauna, peacocks and stuff like that. And then I thought, ‘What if I kind of blended it?’” she said. “I always blend multiple sources of inspiration. I just really find it fun.”

Daeonna McGee, a freshman majoring in news media, modeled a piece from “Ethereal Bloom,” the collection by designer Hidy Kirkpatrick. She expressed her admiration for the cohesiveness of the collection.

“Her theme was about the transformation from spring to summer, and so all of the pieces were really colorful, and they had a lot of florals on them,” McGee said. “I think that her designs really match the theme well, so she did great.”

McDaniel also praised the efforts of her fellow designers who have grown alongside her.

“Being such a small major, being locked in our class building all the time has brought us so close,” she said. “I was trying not to cry, seeing my friends work so hard for years to get to this point, and then it all paying off.”

After all their hard work, the students’ creations were displayed at “Fashion for Life” for students, faculty, family and friends.

“When I walked backstage and I saw that all coming to life, I was like, ‘Wow, we pushed them to the limits, and I think they did fantastic,’” Suhr said.