UA Alum screens new film ‘American Deadbolt’ at Bama Theatre

University of Alabama alumnus Christos Hines premiered his new film “American Deadbolt” at the Bama Theatre on Wednesday. The event featured a screening of the movie as well as a Q&A session with the filmmakers and actors afterward.

The film’s fictional plot follows a group of employees who find themselves locked in the back of a restaurant after a Fourth of July terrorist attack. As they try to stay alive, they find that the greatest threat is still locked in the room with them.

Serving as one of the film’s producers, Hines highlighted how excited he was about the event’s turnout, which consisted of around 20 community members and numerous students.

“The audience was very engaged,” he said. “That was probably the longest Q&A session that we have had in all of our screenings. Excellent questions that showed the thought-provoking nature of the story, which is what we wanted.”

The writer and director of “American Deadbolt,” Bryan Redding, said it was “invigorating” to interact with an engaged audience.

“It was a really great experience getting a chance to premiere our movie in Tuscaloosa,” Redding said. “I loved the crowd’s reactions to the film and how emotionally involved the audience was with it.”

One of the stars of the movie, Clifton Duncan, who plays a restaurant employee named Eric, said it was exciting to hold an event at an “impressive institution” like the Bama Theatre.

“As a former New Yorker, Tuscaloosa is a nice change of pace from hectic city life,” he said. “It has a charm all its own, and I look forward to returning again in the future.”

The film’s other producer, Clint Ross, also emphasized how great being in the city was, calling the downtown atmosphere “close, convenient and full of energy.”

Redding highlighted how happy he was with the event, saying that the opportunity to showcase his work with the University community was something he was “proud” to get a chance to do.

“It’s so important when you make a film to be able to share it with different communities,” Redding said, “and to get a chance to get the reaction from the Alabama community was a dream come true.”