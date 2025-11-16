Grammy nominations draw mixed reactions from students

The 2026 Grammy Awards nominations were announced last Friday, and students are both excited and disappointed. The annual award show, airing on Feb. 1, 2026, celebrates artists’ achievements by bestowing “the single most coveted accolade in music,” according to the Recording Academy.

Some students who keep up with the music industry feel that some artists did not get the nominations they deserve.

“I think the Grammy nominations this year for the most part make sense, but I do think a lot of the artists are repeated a bit too much, and other artists could’ve been nominated,” said Erin Simmons, a junior majoring in interior design.

Simmons said she would have liked to see artists like The Weeknd and Ravyn Lenae nominated.

Lorde’s fourth studio album “Virgin,” the mark of a major comeback in her career, was also neglected from the nominations. Georgia Metrock, a freshman majoring in public relations, said that “many excellent singers and albums were overlooked,” including Lorde.

“I went to the tour in October, and the venue was electric. You can tell the album truly resonated with fans, and I think this deserves a nomination for ‘Album of the Year,’” she said.

Artists including Addison Rae, Sombr, Katseye, Olivia Dean and more will compete for “Best New Artist,” a major talking point when it comes to the Grammys.

Zoe Drigo, a junior majoring in theatre, was skeptical of some of the names that ended up being nominated by the Recording Academy.

“It gave that they were trying to make everybody happy, and so they were just putting people on the list,” she said.

Despite many controversial takes, students are still excited to see their favorite artists take the stage in February. Drigo said she was especially invested in the theater award categories.

“It was everything I wanted,” she said of the theater nominations.

Metrock said that the theater awards will draw much attention with the upcoming release of “Wicked: For Good,” with the first film, “Wicked,” getting several nominations.

“Wicked also has a few nominations, and I think they will win for ‘Best Pop Duo’ for ‘Defying Gravity,’” Metrock said.