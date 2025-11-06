How Garrett Nussmeier, Ty Simpson compare ahead of rivalry matchup

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) warms up before playing Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

When No. 4 Alabama hosts the LSU Tigers this weekend, Alabama quarterback and Heisman contender Ty Simpson will battle LSU quarterback and preseason Heisman hopeful Garrett Nussmeier.

The two quarterbacks could be among the top signal callers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is how they compare.

Garrett Nussmeier

As a second-year starter, Nussmeier entered this season with Heisman and No. 1 NFL Draft pick buzz but has dealt with nagging injuries that quickly cooled those talks. He has thrown for 1,806 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight games.

He started the season strong with an impressive opening weekend outing against then-No. 4 Clemson on the road in what was anticipated to be a matchup of two teams contending for the College Football Playoff and national championship. Since then, Clemson has fallen to 3-5 and LSU has simmered down to 5-3, with Bayou Bengals head coach Brian Kelly fired after a third loss in four games.

Nussmeier is on pace to eclipse his tally of interceptions thrown from last year and to throw fewer touchdowns. Despite the struggles, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay still has Nussmeier as his top draft prospect.

“If you go back and watch his tape against Ole Miss, that is not Garrett,” McShay said. That’s not Nuss. I was taking the tape and zooming in, like, ‘Is he wincing or grabbing at anything?’ He’s fighting through it, and you love it about him.”

Along with Kelly, Tigers offensive coordinator Joe Sloan was let go in the wake of its 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M. Two weeks of preparation under new play-caller Alex Atkins and motivation to turn around what could be a lost season may cause Nussmeier and his offense to meet preseason expectations for the first time this season.

Despite its offense averaging an 84th-best 25.5 points per game and Nussmeier having yet to eclipse 300 passing yards in a game this year, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is not underestimating Nussmeier and the Tigers’ attack.

“They are as explosive as we have seen,” Wommack said, adding Nussmeier has improved his decision making under duress. “He’s got some real toughness, and moxie, to making critical throws, even when it’s not a clean pocket.”

Ty Simpson

Simpson has been among the best QBs in college football, tossing for 2,184 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception on the season. He has consistently featured near the top of Heisman betting odds since he led the Crimson Tide to a landmark 24-21 win over No. 5 Georgia in Athens.

Simpson has shown impressive poise for a quarterback with just eight games of experience as a starter. He has already eclipsed former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe’s passing touchdown total from last season and has just four total turnovers thus far.

“Some of the throws Ty has made this season, they’re as good of throws as I have seen in a long time,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said.

Simpson performed worse than usual in his game against Beamer’s Gamecocks two weeks ago, but guided Alabama to a comeback 29-22 win in which it scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:16 of play. He completed nine of his 11 passing attempts in the fourth quarter, tossing a touchdown and 2-point conversion.

His play in the waning moments at Columbia could be considered a Heisman moment if the redshirt junior were to come away with the honor in December.

No. 4 Alabama hosts LSU under the lights of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be streamed on ABC.