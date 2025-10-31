Women’s basketball enters 2025 facing pivotal rebuild year

CW / Riley Reiske Former Alabama women’s basketball Guard Zaay Green (#14) jumps to make a shot against Auburn at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Feb 23, 2025.

Going into Alabama women’s basketball’s 13th year under head coach Kristy Curry, the program has a lot of production to replace.

Six players on last year’s roster are no longer with the team, including three WNBA draftees: guards Sarah Ashlee Barker, Aaliyah Nye and Zaay Green.

“If you come to Alabama, we believe we can win at a really high level and prepare you for the next level,” Curry said during SEC Media Days.

While last year’s professional output was a source of pride for the program, it also left holes in the roster.

With the departure of Barker, Nye and Green goes 67% of Alabama’s scoring and assists in 2024. Nye in particular was critical as a 3-point shooter, leading the SEC at 45.5% shooting from behind the arc.

Barker, meanwhile, served as the offensive hub of the team, finishing her career in Tuscaloosa as the 10th leading scorer in program history and the all-time leader in player efficiency rating.

While the roles of those two as leaders of the Crimson Tide’s offense seem to be open, the coaching staff is putting trust in true freshman guard Ace Austin to take the reins in Curry’s system.

Austin came out of high school as the No. 45 player in the nation and No. 1 player in Alabama, per composite rankings from 247Sports. Finishing her high school career as the seventh leading scorer in Alabama state history, she is one of the most accomplished prospects to ever join the program.

“She looks to make everyone around her better,” Curry said. “

While Austin is a domestic talent, the program is also bringing in Swedish forward Lourdes Da Silva Costa, who was named most valuable player of the Under-16 Nordic Championships in 2022.

Da Silva Costa, a 6-foot-3-inch forward who will look to provide needed size and physicality to the team, spent her past two years playing for Montverde Academy in Florida after leaving Swedish basketball to move to the U.S.

“One of the best high school players I’ve ever seen as far as a motor,” Curry said. “I think she will be the next great forward at Alabama in a line of some really good ones.”

The team will need that prediction to come true if it hopes to replace its offensive production from a year ago. Da Silva Costa and returning forward Essence Cody will be relied upon as interior forces on both sides of the ball to replace the forward tandem of Nye and Barker.

Not all pressure to generate offense will be on the true freshmen, however, as Curry also brings in Coastal Carolina forward Alancia Ramsey and Middle Tennessee State guard Ta’Mia Scott from the transfer portal.

Ramsey averaged 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season, earning All-Sun Belt Third-Team honors.

“She is incredible on the offensive glass and defensive glass,” Curry said. “From last season even with that team, that was an area we had to improve in recruiting.”

Scott, meanwhile, averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and was named to the All-Conference USA First-Team. She proved versatile for the Blue Raiders on both sides of the ball, averaging 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game as a 6-foot guard.

With both players having led their respective teams in scoring a year ago, they will come in with the readiness to take up dominant scoring roles and elevate Alabama’s rebounding ability.