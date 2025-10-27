Women’s golf finishes 13th at Landfall Tradition

Courtesy of UA Athletics Women’s Golf Places 13th at the Landfall Tradition

Alabama women’s golf finished 13th out of 18 schools with a team total of 30-over-par at the Landfall Tradition tournament hosted by the University of North Carolina at Wilmington last weekend.

Individually, junior and Czech Republic native Veronika Kedronová finished atop the player leaderboard representing Kent State at 13-under-par.

Other notable team results included North Carolina securing the overall team victory with a score of 7-under-par, SEC rivals South Carolina and Kentucky placing fifth and ninth, respectively, and the host, UNCW, ending the weekend in 12th at 28-over-par.

Junior Harriet Lockley was the Crimson Tide’s top golfer on the weekend, finishing 29th at 4-over-par. The England native moved up 13 spots on the final day of the tournament.

Including Lockley, Alabama had a trio of golfers crack the top 50 on the weekend. Senior Mattison Frick finished with a 7-over-par, good enough for 41st, while junior Natachanok Tunwannarux carded a 8-over-par, finishing 48th.

A bright spot for the Crimson Tide came from finishing out birdies. The team posted 40 birdies throughout the tournament, which was fifth among the field.

This was the last tournament of 2025 for Alabama. The team will return to action in February for the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, Feb. 15-17.