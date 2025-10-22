Culture Pick | UA Theater’s ‘Barbecue’ is a blast from start to finish

Courtesy of Robert O’Hara The UA theatre department is putting on a production of Robert O’Hara’s “Barbecue” at the Allen Bales Theatre on campus.

The UA theatre department is putting on a production of Robert O’Hara’s “Barbecue” at the Allen Bales Theatre on campus through Sunday. Not only does the play feature a strong script, but also a batch of performances that are even stronger.

Directed by Tom Jones, the story follows the dysfunctional O’Mallery family as it gathers in a public park for a barbecue. What follows is a series of twists and turns that are as hilarious as they are unexpected.

The twists really are the best part of “Barbecue,” as they truly keep the audience guessing from beginning to end. The play’s unpredictable nature serves multiple purposes: keeping the story engaging, keeping the viewer interested and making the nearly two-hour runtime fly by.

It’s hard to put into words how innovative the story is as it is able to tackle prevalent societal issues and explore themes of family, all while serving up a multitude of laughs. However, while the script is an important aspect, the brilliance of the play lies in its cast.

It goes without saying that a play is only as strong as its actors, but that’s taken to another level with “Barbecue.” Not only do its actors elevate the entire product with their phenomenal individual performances, but they also have a distinct and notable chemistry together that makes every scene entertaining.

In particular, Ian C. Bingham, who plays the only boy in the family, James T, gives a commanding performance that dominates every scene he’s a part of. A few other standouts are Angelina Bearden and Alyssa Pittman, as Lillie Anne and Barbara respectively, who deliver their lines with both brilliant emotion and comedic timing whenever the moment demands it.

However, even though these three are given ample time in the spotlight, it must be acknowledged that every actor in “Barbecue” gives a phenomenal performance. The limited ensemble is certainly another one of the biggest strengths of “Barbecue,” as every single character feels fleshed out and layered. Specifically, Barbara undergoes a significant change throughout the play, a transition that is expertly written and performed. It also helps that each actor is able to perfectly convey this depth through their great performances.

Another aspect of the play that makes it so enjoyable is its pacing. Not only does the story go by like a breeze, but O’Hara knows when to slow things down and speed things up depending on the specific moment.

That also translates to the performances from the actors, as when the tone is light and playful, the dialogue is flowing quickly and steadily, but when things get heavier, everything meticulously slows down. For instance, while Daja James, who plays Marie, starts the play with hilariously rapid line delivery, when the emotion and weight of the story changes, her performance follows suit.

The final thing that contributes to the effectiveness of “Barbecue” is its setting. It’s not necessarily where the story takes place, but rather where the production does, as the Allen Bales Theatre’s quaint, intimate environment only works to further the connection between the characters and the audience.

All of these brilliant aspects put together make “Barbecue” an absolute thrill ride from start to finish. The writing, acting and pacing combine for an engrossing story, one that viewers should be rushing to the theater to experience for themselves.