An update on Tennessee’s secondary injuries ahead of Alabama matchup

CW File Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (#3) intercepts the ball during the football game on October 19, 2024.

On paper, the Volunteers have one of the best secondaries in College Football, headlined by future first round pick Jermod McCoy. Other defensive backs like Rickey Gibson, Boo Carter and Colton Hood have also gained NFL Draft traction throughout their careers.

With McCoy and Gibson out of the lineup due to injury, it could spell trouble for Tennessee.

As of Wednesday’s SEC Injury Report, McCoy will miss another game. He is ranked as a top fifteen player on NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s updated big board. McCoy is recovering from an ACL tear and has yet to see action at all this season.

On3 reporter Pete Nakos was the first to report on McCoy’s absence for Saturday’s game, noting that it is unknown when the star defensive back will make his season debut.

Rickey Gibson III jumped onto the scene last year for a Tennessee defense that needed it. He totaled 32 tackles and a forced fumble. He has only played in one contest this year, the Volunteers opening game in Atlanta versus Syracuse. He, like McCoy, will not play against Alabama.

Tennessee ranks just 119th in pass defense on the season, having notably poor performances against Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia, Syracuse and even UAB. Yes, the same UAB that fired its head coach earlier this week tossed for nearly 400 yards on the Vols secondary.

Colton Hood has been the leader of the Volunteers defensive back unit. Hood boasts a 79.5 Pro Football Focus player grade which ranks 64th out of over 2,000 corners.

Andre Turrentine and Edrees Farooq are also second and third on the team in total tackles. Turrentine recorded his third career interception against UAB.

Without McCoy and Gibson, it could be a long day against Alabama’s Heisman contending quarterback Ty Simpson and his elite group of wide receivers.

Simpson has thrown for over 200 yards and at least two touchdowns in every game this season. He had high praise for a Tennessee secondary he still believes plays at a high level.

“I honestly don’t think they’re vulnerable at all, to be honest with you,” Simpson said. “They do a lot. They’re good up front. You know, they’ll play man. They’re physical.”

His top wideout Germie Bernard did not mince words when asked about the current state of Tennessee’s secondary.

“For us to have the opportunity to go against man-to-man, it’s a field of dreams,” Bernard said.