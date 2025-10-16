Alabama men’s golf shines at Turtle Point, Jones claims individual title

Courtesy of UA Athletics Brycen Jones claimed medalist honors at the Turtle Point Invite at Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club in Killen, Alabama on Oct. 13-14

Four Alabama men’s golfers competed in the Turtle Point Invite at Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club Oct. 13-14, and Junior Brycen Jones led the way, finishing in first place.

Jones claimed medalist honors, carding a 66 and 64 over 36 holes on day one and a 70 over the final 18 holes, good 16-under-par with a total score of 200. Jones was also named the SEC men’s golfer of the week.

In Round 2, Jones fired off five birdies in six holes on holes three through eight, and finished off his tournament with back-to-back birdies to help him edge out Auburn’s Logan Reilly, who came in second place by just one stroke.

Jones is the second Crimson Tide men’s golfer to win a tournament this year, joining his teammate William Jennings, who won the Folds of Honor Collegiate last month.

Sophomore Michael Crocker tied for eighth place with a 7-under-par 209 with scores of 69, 71 and 69. In Round 3 on holes five through seven, Crocker carded two straight birdies followed by an eagle, going from 1-over-par to 3-under-par for the tournament.

Junior Jack Mitchell finished just behind Crocker, tied for 10th place, putting together rounds of 70, 73 and 67, suitable for a 6-under-par 210. Mitchell was even par through the first 39 holes of the tournament, then holed out for eagle on hole four, then birdied holes five, seven and nine to put himself at 5-under-par with nine holes to play.

Junior Tristin Wisener finished tied for 24th place, with a total score of 218 2-over-par, carding back-to-back rounds of 73 and a 72 in the third and final round. Wisener hovered around even par for the majority of the tournament, shooting back-to-back one-over-par rounds, then put together an even par round in Round 3.

The Crimson Tide’s final event of the fall will be Fallen Oak Collegiate Oct. 18-20 in Saucier, Mississippi.