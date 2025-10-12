International Students Association partners with SGA for International Sports Day

Courtesy of ISAT One of the sports international students played at Sports Day was soccer.

The International Students Association and the SGA partnered to host the first annual International Sports Day on Saturday, bringing students together from different countries to play cricket and soccer at the Student Recreation Center fields.

ISA executive board members and SGA representatives organized the event and provided food, drinks and medals for the participants. “We are having it because we want everyone to be on the same team, so that people unite together from different countries,” said Romit Saha, a Ph.D. candidate in chemistry and the ISA vice president.

The teams for Sports Day were split, with students from many countries represented.

SGA President Lucy Bonhaus said one of the SGA’s main goals is to “make sure that every student feels welcomed at The University of Alabama,” adding that to “host something pertaining to sports that they love and play back home is something, a small way that we’re able to make sure that they feel at home.”

According to the group’s mySource page, the ISA holds events to “encourage international students’ involvement on campus.” The ISA is hosting a Fall Festival on Nov. 5, which is the “biggest festival for the ISA,” Saha said.

“This is where we learn about other people’s culture,” said Claudia Bawole, a Ph.D. candidate in information sciences and the president of the ISA. “This is where we build friendship.”

Monica Amaral, a Ph.D. candidate in civil engineering from Brazil, said that the ISA’s Sports Day was a way to connect with people from other countries who share the experience of being an international student.

“Even though I have friends from Brazil here, I like the idea of having a way of connecting with other communities from, you know, Africa, Asia and America,” Amaral said.

The University of Alabama has 1,280 active enrolled international students from 99 countries, territories and regions, according to the Fall 2025 International Report.

Bonhaus emphasized the importance of all students at the University connecting with international students.

“One thing that we all have in common is that we go to this great school, The University of Alabama,” Bonhaus said. “Once you’re able to just really get out there and talk to them, make friends with them, you’re able to see how much you actually do have in common.”