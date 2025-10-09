Women’s golf finishes tied for sixth place at Illini Invitational at Medinah

Courtesy of UA Athletics Women’s Golf Finishes in Sixth Place at the Illini Invitational at Medinah.

The Alabama women’s golf team finished tied for sixth with Michigan at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah in Medinah, Illinois, this week. The University of Central Florida took home first place at 32-under-par 832, and UCF’s French star Mila Jurine topped the leaderboard at 12-under-par 204.

“This is a big win for our program and for Mila,” UCF head coach Emily Marron said. “To win both the team and individual titles is really special! I am so proud of how great they played and how they truly played for each other. This week was truly a team effort!”

As for the Crimson Tide, the team was led by Bangkok, Thailand, native and junior Natachanok Tunwannarux, who ended the tournament tied for 11th at 5-under-par 211.

Her performance on the final day of the tournament was good enough to move her up 37 spots on the individual leaderboard. Tunwannarux’s score of 66 in the final round was tied for the lowest individual round of any golfer at the tournament.

Other notable performances from Alabama golfers include a tie for 19th place by senior Ryan Flynn with a score of 3-under-par 213, her second consecutive top-20 finish.

Senior Mattison Frick finished the tournament at 1-under-par 215 and finished tied for 31st.

The Crimson Tide will return to the green Monday for the Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, hosted by the University of Tulsa.