High prices, travel logistics leave families unable to attend Family Weekend

Students said high hotel prices near campus left them concerned about the accessibility of Family Weekend last weekend.

At Embassy Suites, located within two miles of the University, the price during Family Weekend for a two-night stay in a one-bedroom studio suite begins at $3,450, including tax, according to its website.

“Parents Weekend is huge for us,” said Trevor Hegenbarth, sales coordinator for Embassy Suites, adding that parents receive a 15 percent discount if they book on their website.

By contrast, the price the following weekend is $569 for the same suite.

At the Hotel Indigo, also located within a two-mile radius of the University, visitors have encountered a similar situation.

“The price for one of my rooms right now is about $770 per night,” said Lacorya Jackson, an employee at Hotel Indigo. She said that Parents Weekend rooms are usually booked almost a year in advance.

According to Expedia, families who stayed at the Super 8 on McFarland Boulevard paid around $961 over the weekend. Although this is a more affordable option, it remains inaccessible for many students and their families.

Students also expressed concern over the logistics of their families getting to Tuscaloosa as ESPN’s College GameDay show came to town Saturday.

“My parents are coming Saturday morning, but they’re only going to get breakfast with me and then leave because the tickets are too expensive and it’s going to be a nightmare to park anywhere,” said Isabella Spears, a freshman majoring in interior design. “I feel like College GameDay and Parents Weekend should not have been the same,” she said.

Elisabeth Beattie, a freshman, said her parents weren’t able to attend the event either.

“We’re not paying that much to stay on Parents Weekend,” she said. “They’re definitely taking advantage of people.”