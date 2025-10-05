Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

High prices, travel logistics leave families unable to attend Family Weekend

Etta Mann, Contributing Writer
October 5, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Some hotel prices increased for this Parents’ Weekend.

Students said high hotel prices near campus left them concerned about the accessibility of Family Weekend last weekend.

At Embassy Suites, located within two miles of the University, the price during Family Weekend for a two-night stay in a one-bedroom studio suite begins at $3,450, including tax, according to its website.

“Parents Weekend is huge for us,” said Trevor Hegenbarth, sales coordinator for Embassy Suites, adding that parents receive a 15 percent discount if they book on their website.

By contrast, the price the following weekend is $569 for the same suite.

At the Hotel Indigo, also located within a two-mile radius of the University, visitors have encountered a similar situation.

“The price for one of my rooms right now is about $770 per night,” said Lacorya Jackson, an employee at Hotel Indigo. She said that Parents Weekend rooms are usually booked almost a year in advance. 

According to Expedia, families who stayed at the Super 8 on McFarland Boulevard paid around $961 over the weekend. Although this is a more affordable option, it remains inaccessible for many students and their families.

Students also expressed concern over the logistics of their families getting to Tuscaloosa as ESPN’s College GameDay show came to town Saturday.

“My parents are coming Saturday morning, but they’re only going to get breakfast with me and then leave because the tickets are too expensive and it’s going to be a nightmare to park anywhere,” said Isabella Spears, a freshman majoring in interior design. “I feel like College GameDay and Parents Weekend should not have been the same,” she said.

Elisabeth Beattie, a freshman, said her parents weren’t able to attend the event either.

“We’re not paying that much to stay on Parents Weekend,” she said. “They’re definitely taking advantage of people.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The University's chapter of Young Americans for Freedom hosted Nick Freitas on Thursday.
UA YAF hosts Nick Freitas, UACD distributes flyers outside event
A student sits in Fresh Foods and studies while eating.
Undergraduate and Graduate school’s Free Application Week starts Monday
Multiple shootings happened in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.
One dead, multiple injured in three weekend shootings
A student joins in chalking political messages on the Quad Wednesday.
Students chalk in response to conservative group linking leftists with violence
An exclusive pre-screening of “One Day in October,” hosted by Students Supporting Israel, was held on Monday.
Students Supporting Israel prescreens series about Oct. 7 attacks
City Council allows gun store to keep business license following hearing
City Council allows gun store to keep business license following hearing