Tuscaloosa to host ESPN’s College Gameday for Vanderbilt showdown

ESPN’s “College Gameday,” will return to Tuscaloosa for No. 10 Alabama’s showdown with No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday and comedian Theo Von was announced to be the show’s guest picker.

“T-TOWN. ARE YOU READY??” the team posted after the announcement was made.

This will be the Crimson Tide’s 61st all-time appearance on the show and its first of the season. This is Alabama’s first time playing host since Sept. 28 of last year ahead of the team’s showdown with Georgia.

Vanderbilt is making just its second-ever appearance on the show. Its first came in 2008 when the Commodores hosted the Auburn Tigers. Vanderbilt went on to win that game 14-13, making the team 1-0 when being featured on the show.

This particular meeting features a revenge spot for the Crimson Tide, who lost to Vanderbilt last season while ranked No. 1 in the country just a week after taking down Georgia.

Both teams are in good positions at this point of the season, as the Commodores are undefeated at 5-0 and have a chance to earn bowl eligibility with a win. This comes as Alabama has rebounded nicely after losing in Week 1 to Florida State by winning three straight games, including a thrilling win over No. 5 Georgia last week.

As in years past, fans are expected to begin lining up for “College Gameday” many hours before the scheduled airing time of 8 a.m. CT. Many spectators will even camp in line overnight in hopes of gaining access to “The Pit,” where they could also be selected for analyst Pat McAfee’s kicking contest.

“College Gameday” will air live from the Quad at 8 a.m. CT and can be streamed on ESPN.