Prestipino’s Picks: Alabama versus Vanderbilt and other Week 6 SEC showdowns

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (#74) runs toward the endzone against Georgia on Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, GA.

Week 6 of the college football season is upon us, and there is no shortage of elite matchups to pick. From College Gameday in Tuscaloosa to an SEC rumble in College Station, this week is sure to deliver, much like my picks, which have been correct for six straight games.

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt: Oct. 4, 2:30 p.m. CT

ESPN’s College Gameday will be taking the show on the road to Tuscaloosa for a Top-20 duel between Vanderbilt and Alabama. This will be the first time the two programs square off as ranked opponents in 88 years.

Vanderbilt’s upset of the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide last season is at the forefront of this matchup, with Alabama haters hoping for history to repeat itself.

I have news for the haters: It ain’t happening.

While the Commodores are pumped full of hype after last season’s win, they will not be sneaking up on Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide went into the game in Nashville a year ago thinking it could just walk out onto the field and win based on the logo on its jersey. That will not happen this year.

“The mentality in the locker room this week is ‘we remember what happened last year and what are we going to do about it?’” Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said. “Even though it’s not about last year, it’s about us, we’re not going to make the same mistake again.”

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia had a different perspective on the game.

“Tuscaloosa will be a good, fun time,” he said.

A revenge game against a team whose talent profile is greatly inferior does not spell a fun afternoon for Vanderbilt. Alabama rolls to 4-1.

Prediction: Alabama 42, Vanderbilt 17

Where to watch: ABC

Florida vs. No. 9 Texas: Oct. 4, 2:30 p.m. CT

A couple of teams with major question marks will square off in The Swamp for a Week 6 showdown.

“It’ll be good to be at home,” Florida head coach Billy Napier said. “That needs to be a huge advantage for us. We’re going to need our fans to be there and be a huge factor as they usually are. This has the chance to be a pretty special venue and atmosphere this Saturday afternoon.”

Texas heads into this game with a lot of questions surrounding starting quarterback Arch Manning and his ability to live up to the hype around him and the Longhorns this offseason. This comes as the Gators stumble into this game 1-3 after also garnering playoff buzz in the offseason.

This will be Texas’s first real test within the confines of the Southeastern Conference. After a close loss on the road to Ohio State in Week 1, the Longhorns have looked pedestrian against weak opponents, leading many to believe Texas has the potential to be a bust this season.

Florida is just about as tested as they come headed into this grueling road matchup. The Gators have lost three straight competitive battles against ranked opponents, which is not up to the standard for the program.

The advantage in this game still goes to Texas almost based on defense alone. The Longhorns have looked as good as expected on that side of the ball and should be able to hold an incredibly stale Florida offense at bay.

Prediction: Texas 24, Florida 10

Where to watch: ESPN

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. CT

The Aggies and Bulldogs will face off in what is one of the more underrated matchups of the weekend in a game that will be closer than the spread indicates.

Texas A&M is favored by 14 points, which is way too high of a number. The Aggies have looked good this season but have shown flaws defensively and will have to deal with a Bulldog offensive that scored 34 points in a close loss to No. 15 Tennessee last week.

The spot is also one that could prove difficult for Texas A&M after back-to-back hard fought wins over Notre Dame and Auburn. Don’t be surprised if the Aggies take their foot off the pedal for this game.

Mississippi State has also looked good this season. The Bulldogs took down the reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State and now sit at a respectable 4-1 on the year. Quarterback Blake Shapen has looked solid with 1,064 passing yards and eight touchdown passes on the season.

Mississippi State’s one-two punch in the backfield of running backs Fluff Bothwell and Davon Booth could both give the Aggie defense fits, especially considering Texas A&M ranks just 36th in rushing yards allowed per game.

The Bulldogs will not only cover spread but to win this one outright in a massive upset.

Prediction: Mississippi State 38, Texas A&M 35

Where to watch: SEC Network