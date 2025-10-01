Dr. Randall answers the ‘Big Question’ on compassionate leadership at Pathways event

The Office of General Education’s Pathways Office hosted the first “Big Question” event for the Pathways program Tuesday at the Randall Welcome Center. The event featured Catherine Randall, the former University Honors Programs director, as a guest speaker.

The “Big Question” series focuses on ways that students can make positive contributions to the world by giving them opportunities to engage with influential and experienced people from different walks of life. Tuesday’s event was a dialogue led by Randall and Margaret Peacock, director of UA General Education Pathways.

The event began with Peacock asking Randall questions about her experiences and perspective on compassionate leadership as well as her understanding of what it means to be a compassionate person.

“Compassionate leaders are perceived as stronger and more competent, they lead teams to achieve goals while being compassionate, so the question is not should a leader consider being compassionate,” Randall said. “Why should a leader ever even consider not being compassionate?”

Randall used the late Tom Walker, the founder of American Village, a living history complex about the history of the U.S. and its government, as an example of how powerful compassionate leadership is.

“The staff he hired in the ‘90s, with one exception, is still there. They’ve been working 30 years for him because he led with such compassion. He treated the staff not as cogs in a wheel to accomplish a goal, but as human beings,” Randall said.

Compassionate leadership can be challenging to enact, but Randall’s solution is for people to practice being more compassionate in all aspects of life.

“You cannot lack compassion if your focus is on the other person. Y’all try that this week, go out there, focus on others and see if you can be noncompassionate,” Randall said. “Cultivate a habit of discipline and hold yourself to that standard.”

Students in attendance appeared engaged with the conversation and were impressed by Randall’s answers and discussion.

“I love how open and humble she is, and for talking about compassionate leaders you could not find a better example than Dr. Randall,” said Elizabeth Kent, a junior majoring in microbiology.

Students seemed to pay attention throughout the entire event, partially due to Randall’s engaging stories and message.

“She’s so well-spoken, she knows how to get her audience interested in what she’s saying partially because what she’s saying is so good, but she’s also such a kind person that you can’t help but be drawn to her,” said Caitlin Dean, a junior majoring in biology and music.

After a Q&A with the audience, Randall finished the event by discussing the value of being compassionate.

“Life is short and we do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who make the journey with us,” she said. “So be swift to love, be grateful for our gifts, be kind and focus on the other.”

The next “Big Question” event will be held next semester featuring John McCollum, the executive director of Asia’s Hope, the largest foster care program in Cambodia and Thailand, who will speak about global engagement. Details will be released as the event approaches.