Categories:
Photo
SPORTS
Gallery: Alabama Football vs Georgia
Riley Reiske
,
Photo Editor
September 28, 2025
Gallery
•
10 Photos
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Alabama wide receiver Germie Benard (#5) and Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (#1) both try to catch a pass.
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama snaps Bulldogs’ 33-game home win streak
Revisiting ‘The Blackout’ 17 years later, ahead of Alabama’s SEC opener in Athens
Should Alabama-Georgia be a rivalry game? The case for and against
Alabama looks to clean up mistakes before Georgia showdown
AP poll’s fundamental flaws affecting perception of Alabama-Georgia game
Evaluating Alabama’s ground game and the Georgia defense ahead of crucial SEC opener
