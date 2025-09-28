Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Gallery: Alabama Football vs Georgia

Riley Reiske, Photo Editor
September 28, 2025
HGM-7816
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Alabama wide receiver Germie Benard (#5) and Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (#1) both try to catch a pass.
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama players prepare to take the field against Georgia on Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, GA.
Alabama snaps Bulldogs’ 33-game home win streak
Alabama players celebrate after defeating Georgia on Sept. 28, 2024.
Revisiting ‘The Blackout’ 17 years later, ahead of Alabama’s SEC opener in Athens
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) runs toward the end zone against Georgia in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sept. 28, 2024.
Should Alabama-Georgia be a rivalry game? The case for and against
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) runs toward the end zone against FSU on Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, FL
Alabama looks to clean up mistakes before Georgia showdown
Alabama is ranked No.17 this week in the AP polls.
AP poll’s fundamental flaws affecting perception of Alabama-Georgia game
Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) will return to play against on Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, GA.
Evaluating Alabama’s ground game and the Georgia defense ahead of crucial SEC opener