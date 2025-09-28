Skip to Content
Facebook
Instagram
X
Tiktok
LinkedIn
YouTube
Email Signup
RSS Feed
The Crimson White
Search this site
Submit Search
NEWS
SPORTS
CULTURE
OPINION
SUBMIT AN OPINION
MULTIMEDIA
PHOTO
VIDEO
CARTOONS
PODCASTS
PRINT ARCHIVES
NEWSLETTER
APPLY
POSITION DESCRIPTIONS
ABOUT
CURRENT STAFF
PAST EDITORS
CONTACT US
MORE
NEWSSTANDS MAP
DONATE
STUDENT MEDIA STORE
SEARCH OFF-CAMPUS HOUSING
More
Open Navigation Menu
NEWS
SPORTS
CULTURE
OPINION
SUBMIT AN OPINION
MULTIMEDIA
PHOTO
VIDEO
CARTOONS
PODCASTS
PRINT ARCHIVES
NEWSLETTER
APPLY
POSITION DESCRIPTIONS
ABOUT
CURRENT STAFF
PAST EDITORS
CONTACT US
MORE
NEWSSTANDS MAP
DONATE
STUDENT MEDIA STORE
SEARCH OFF-CAMPUS HOUSING
More
The Crimson White
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
NEWS
SPORTS
CULTURE
OPINION
SUBMIT AN OPINION
MULTIMEDIA
PHOTO
VIDEO
CARTOONS
PODCASTS
PRINT ARCHIVES
NEWSLETTER
APPLY
POSITION DESCRIPTIONS
ABOUT
CURRENT STAFF
PAST EDITORS
CONTACT US
MORE
NEWSSTANDS MAP
DONATE
STUDENT MEDIA STORE
SEARCH OFF-CAMPUS HOUSING
More
The Crimson White
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Categories:
Photo
Gallery: Swim & Dive vs. Delta State
Hannah Grace Mayfield
,
Assistant Photo Editor
September 28, 2025
Gallery
•
10 Photos
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Photo
Gallery: United Campus Workers Petition March
Gallery: Fifth Week of Welcome
Gallery: Trey Reed Prayer Vigil
Gallery: Banana Bar Crawl
Gallery: Fourth Week of Welcome
Gallery: Performative Male/Masc Contest
Close
Close Modal Window
Close