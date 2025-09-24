Culture Pick | Caleb Hearon’s ‘Model Comedian’ finds the light in the dark

Courtesy of HBO Max Caleb Hearon’s debut stand up special, “Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian,” interweaves personal narrative and political commentary.

Caleb Hearon’s debut stand up special, “Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian,” premiered on HBO Max on Friday. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the special since it was announced earlier this summer.

Interweaving personal narratives and pointed political commentary, Hearon crafts an hour-long reflection on living in the internet age, growing up gay in rural Missouri and navigating aging, all through a sarcastic lens.

Hearon’s rise to fame cannot be attributed to any one medium. Joining the comedy scene in Chicago after graduating from Missouri State University, he later found great success posting comedic videos online, starting his podcast, “So True,” and acting in films such as “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “I Used to be Funny” and the upcoming sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Hearon opens his set by establishing that even though the world is “on fire,” he wakes up everyday and “feels good despite everything.” This opening remark sets the tone for the rest of the special. While covering melancholic topic material including the struggles of growing up gay, the death of his absent father and an impending doom that seems to be closing in, the tone remains light as he utilizes comedy to ease his audience into darker commentary.

This dichotomy between humor and serious commentary parallels the complex nature of existing in the modern day. In a time when bad news is more common than good, the instability of society in general has fueled a desire for humorous takes.

Even watching the performance through a screen, Hearon draws in the audience through his authentic and intimate delivery. In a segment detailing his experiences growing up overweight and the bullying he was dealt because of it, Hearon solicits audience participation, asking audience members to roleplay with him and help recreate the speech he wrote for “little fat kids” to use in similar situations.

As “Model Comedian” rounds out its hour, Hearon reminds audiences — both in person and streaming — that while it might seem as though life is closing in, change is obtainable through absurdity.

The special feels more rigid and rehearsed compared to Hearon’s weekly podcast, “So True.” However, these differences in performance are likely attributed to the solo-stand-up format instead of the adopted interview format of the podcast. Considering the “roleplaying” segment was a clear favorite among the in-house audience, as detailed by their reactions, Hearon’s comedic talents are spotlighted through conversation.

Additionally, his recurring bit detailing his impromptu visit to a Holocaust memorial in Germany feels slightly out of place compared to the rest of the special.

Overall, Hearon’s debut special was an enjoyable watch that provided a much-needed break to the darkness in the media these last few weeks. Alongside his podcast and upcoming film projects, Hearon serves as a strong voice in shaping the modern age of comedy.